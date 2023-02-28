Funeral service listing published Feb. 28, 2023
Area funerals scheduled through March 6, 2023
Delores “Delly” Gilbert, 91, of Willmar, formerly of Hibbing, died Feb. 22. Service 1 p.m. March 4, Harvey Anderson Funeral Home, Willmar.
Rodney Gruchow, 56, of Willmar, died Feb. 17. Service 10 a.m. to noon March 1 at Harvey Anderson Funeral Home, Willmar.
Peter Hille, 86, of Willmar, died Feb. 18. Service 10:30 a.m. March 4 at Peterson Brothers Funeral Home, Willmar.
Lolla Schiffman, 94, of Willmar, died Feb. 18. Service 1 p.m. March 1 at Immanuel Evangelical Lutheran Church, Willmar. Harvey Anderson Funeral Home, Willmar.
Cristopher Skonard, 55, of Willmar, died Feb. 22. Service 3:30 p.m. March 3 at Refuge Church, Willmar. Harvey Anderson Funeral Home, Willmar.
Grant Zeug, 76, of Willmar, died Feb. 19. Service 11 a.m. Feb. 28 at Church of St. Mary, Willmar. Peterson Brothers Funeral Home, Willmar.
