Funeral service listing published Feb. 6, 2023
Area funerals scheduled through Feb. 11, 2023
This funeral services listing is presented as a public service by the West Central Tribune.
Gary Retzlaff, 76, of Clara City, died Feb. 1. Service 1 p.m. Feb. 10 at St. Clara Catholic Church, Clara City. Wing-Bain Funeral Home, Clara City.
Tom Schulte, 68, of Bird Island, died Jan. 31. Service 1:15 p.m. Feb. 8 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Bird Island. Dirks-Blem Funeral Service, Olivia.
Eileen Sell, 99, formerly of Murdock, died Jan. 30. Service 11 a.m. Feb. 10 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Murdock. Harvey Anderson Funeral Home, Willmar.
ADVERTISEMENT