Funeral service listing published Feb. 7, 2023
Area funerals scheduled through Feb. 13, 2023
This funeral services listing is presented as a public service by the West Central Tribune.
Gary Retzlaff, 76, of Clara City, died Feb. 1. Service 1 p.m. Feb.10 at St. Clara Catholic Church, Clara City. Wing-Bain Funeral Home, Clara City.
Tom Schulte, 68, of Bird Island, died Jan. 31. Service 1:15 p.m. Feb. 8 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Bird Island. Dirks-Blem Funeral Service, Olivia.
Eileen Sell, 99, formerly of Murdock, died Jan. 30. Service 11 a.m. Feb. 10 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Murdock. Harvey Anderson Funeral Home, Willmar.
Karen Thorstad, 76, of Sacred Heart, died Feb. 4. Service 7 p.m. Feb. 8 at Anderson-TeBeest Funeral Home, Granite Falls.
