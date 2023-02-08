Funeral service listing published Feb. 8, 2023

This funeral services listing is presented as a public service by the West Central Tribune.

Charles “Charlie” Constans, 71, of Winona, formerly of Willmar, died Feb. 4. Service 10 a.m. Feb. 11 at Ranfranz and Vine Funeral Home, Rochester.

Ronald Dilley, 67, of Pennock, died Feb. 1. Service 11 a.m. Feb. 8 at First Lutheran Church of Norway Lake, rural New London. Johnson Funeral Home, New London.

Myka Doraska, of Blaine, died Jan. 31. Service 6 p.m. Feb. 12 at Harvey Anderson Funeral Home, Willmar.

Marilyn Gerhardson, 90, of New London, died Feb. 5. Service 11 a.m. Feb. 9 at Crow River Lutheran Church, south of Belgrade. Johnson Funeral Home, Belgrade.

Gary Retzlaff, 76, of Clara City, died Feb. 1. Service 1 p.m. Feb.10 at St. Clara Catholic Church, Clara City. Wing-Bain Funeral Home, Clara City.

Tom Schulte, 68, of Bird Island, died Jan. 31. Service 1:15 p.m. Feb. 8 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Bird Island. Dirks-Blem Funeral Service, Olivia.

Eileen Sell, 99, formerly of Murdock, died Jan. 30. Service 11 a.m. Feb. 10 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Murdock. Harvey Anderson Funeral Home, Willmar.

Karen Thorstad, 76, of Sacred Heart, died Feb. 4. Service 7 p.m. Feb. 8 at Anderson - TeBeest Funeral Home, Granite Falls.