Funeral service listing published July 1, 2023

This funeral services listing is presented as a public service by the West Central Tribune.

Phyllis Allen, 95, of Alamo, Texas, formerly of Spicer, died May 28. Service 2 p.m. July 1 at Peterson Brothers Funeral Home, Willmar.

Jose Baranco, 76, of Prinsburg, died June 15. Service 1 p.m. July 1 at Word of Faith Family Church, Willmar. Peterson Brothers Funeral Home, Willmar.

Alys Barr, 88, of St. Paul, formerly Willmar, died June 13. Service 1 p.m. July 1 at Bethel Lutheran Church, Willmar.

Dorothy M. Benson, 101, of Willmar, died Oct. 31, 2022. Service 10:30 a.m. July 1 at Grove City Baptist Church. Peterson Brothers Funeral Home, Willmar.

Gordon Bloomquist, 92, of Kandiyohi, died June 20. Service 11 a.m. July 1 at Green Lake Free Lutheran Church, Spicer. Johnson Funeral Home, New London.

Thomas Bouta, 95, of Benson, formerly of Clontarf, died June 28. Service 10:30 a.m. July 6 at St. Francis Catholic Church, Benson. Harvey Anderson Funeral Home, Willmar.

Micki Kastel Carslon (Lint), 85, of New London, died June 27. Service 11 a.m. July 3 at Mike and Kimberly Lint’s home, New London. Peterson Brothers Funeral Home.

Jill Ellingson-Hegstrom, 51, of Hawick, died June 18. Service noon July 1 at Jill’s home at 21192 137th St. N.E., Hawick. Johnson Funeral Home, New London.

Randy Gilberts, 67, of Lake Lillian, died June 22. Service 1 p.m. July 1 at his family farm. K-M Funeral Home, Lake Lillian.

Richard Allen Larson, 75, of Pennock, died June 29. Service 11 a.m. July 7 at Harvey Anderson Funeral Home, Willmar.

David Solbreken, 73, of rural Brooten, died May 20. Service 11 a.m. July 1 at Peterson Brothers Sunburg Funeral Home.