Funeral service listing published July 13, 2023

Area funerals scheduled through July 20, 2023

A pair of white lilies against a reflective background.
West Central Tribune staff report
By West Central Tribune staff report
Today at 6:00 AM

This funeral services listing is presented as a public service by the West Central Tribune.

Andrea Haase, 82, of Benson, died July 9. Service 1 p.m. July 15 at Kerkhoven Evangelical Free Church. Zniewski Funeral Home, Benson.

Gary “Gunnar” Hagen, 85, of Tampa, formerly of Willmar and Northfield, died May 25. Service 2 p.m. July 15 at St. John’s Lutheran, Northfield.

Janice Hegreberg, 67, of Willmar, died July 8. Service 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. July 15 at 8550 DeCathelon Drive, Spicer. Harvey Anderson Funeral Home, Willmar.

Eunice Jelley, 93, of Willmar, died July 9. Service 1 p.m. July 14 at Assembly of God Church, Willmar. Harvey Anderson Funeral Home.

Dorothy Johnson, 92, of Belgrade, died June 28. Service 11 a.m. July 18 at Grace Lutheran Church, Belgrade. Johnson Funeral Home, Belgrade.

Verna Johnson, 89, of New London, died July 6. Service 10:30 a.m. July 13 at Peace Lutheran Church, New London. Johnson Funeral Home, New London.

Carol “Caidy” Menk, 80, of Paynesville, died July 7. Service 11 a.m. July 13 at St. Louis Catholic Church, Paynesville. Daniel-Anderson Funeral Home, Paynesville.

Betty Rice, 79, of Willmar, died July 7. Service 2 p.m. July 15 at Harvey Anderson Funeral Home, Willmar.

Gwen Robinson, 71, of Glenwood, died July 9. Service 2 to 5 p.m. July 15 at Brooten Pavilion. Hoplin-Hitchcock Funeral Home.

Alice Schmitz, 86, of Willmar, died July 6. Service 11 a.m. July 14 at Church of St. Mary, Willmar. Peterson Brothers Funeral Home, Willmar.

Gwendolyn Steffen, 94, of Willmar, died July 7. Service 3 p.m. July 14 at Chrysalis House at Green Lake Bible Camp, Spicer. Harvey Anderson Funeral Home, WIllmar.

Charlotte (Chrs) Stieren, 69, of Lake Lillian, died Dec. 13, 2022. Service 10 a.m. July 15 at Open Door Christian Church, Spicer.

