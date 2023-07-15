Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Funeral service listing published July 15, 2023

Area funerals scheduled through July 22, 2023

A pair of white lilies against a reflective background.
West Central Tribune staff report
Today at 6:00 AM

This funeral services listing is presented as a public service by the West Central Tribune.

Joan Cash, 89, of Spicer, died Jan. 4. Service 10:30 a.m. July 22 at Harvey Anderson Funeral Home, Willmar.

Pastor Robert Friedrich, 88, of Willmar, died July 8. Service 11 a.m. July 17 at Redeemer Lutheran Church, Willmar. Zahrbock Funeral Home, Madison.

Andrea Haase, 82, of Benson, died July 9. Service 1 p.m. July 15 at Kerkhoven Evangelical Free Church. Zniewski Funeral Home, Benson.

Gary “Gunnar” Hagen, 85, of Tampa, formerly of Willmar and Northfield, died May 25. Service 2 p.m. July 15 at St. John’s Lutheran, Northfield.

Janice Hegreberg, 67, of Willmar, died July 8. Service 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. July 15 at 8550 DeCathelon Drive, Spicer. Harvey Anderson Funeral Home, Willmar.

Dorothy Johnson, 92, of Belgrade, died June 28. Service 11 a.m. July 18 at Grace Lutheran Church, Belgrade. Johnson Funeral Home, Belgrade.

Gary Locher, 78, of Willmar, died May 27. Service 9:30 a.m. July 21 at Fort Snelling National Cemetery.

Betty Rice, 79, of Willmar, died July 7. Service 2 p.m. July 15 at Harvey Anderson Funeral Home, Willmar.

Gwen Robinson, 71, of Glenwood, died July 9. Service 2 to 5 p.m. July 15 at Brooten Pavilion. Hoplin-Hitchcock Funeral Home.

Charlotte (Chrs) Stieren, 69, of Lake Lillian, died Dec. 13, 2022. Service 10 a.m. July 15 at Open Door Christian Church, Spicer.

Mary Thompson, 83, of Bloomington, died June 26. Service 11 a.m. July 21 at Bloomington Covenant Church.

Yvonne Wartner, 85, of Lake Benton, died July 9. Service 10:30 a.m. July 17 at St. Dionysius Catholic Church, Tyler. Hartquist Funeral Home, Tyler.

