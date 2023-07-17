Funeral service listing published July 17, 2023

This funeral services listing is presented as a public service by the West Central Tribune.

Joan Cash, 89, of Spicer, died Jan. 4. Service 10:30 a.m. July 22 at Harvey Anderson Funeral Home, Willmar.

Pastor Robert Friedrich, 88, of Willmar, died July 8. Service 11 a.m. July 17 at Redeemer Lutheran Church, Willmar. Zahrbock Funeral Home, Madison.

Dorothy Johnson, 92, of Belgrade, died June 28. Service 11 a.m. July 18 at Grace Lutheran Church, Belgrade. Johnson Funeral Home, Belgrade.

Gary Locher, 78, of Willmar, died May 27. Service 9:30 a.m. July 21 at Fort Snelling National Cemetery.

Mary Thompson, 83, of Bloomington, died June 26. Service 11 a.m. July 21 at Bloomington Covenant Church.

Yvonne Wartner, 85, of Lake Benton, died July 9. Service 10:30 a.m. July 17 at St. Dionysius Catholic Church, Tyler. Hartquist Funeral Home, Tyler.