6 months – only $2 LIMITED TIME ONLY. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Monday, July 17

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Funeral service listing published July 17, 2023

Area funerals scheduled through July 22, 2023

A pair of white lilies against a reflective background.
West Central Tribune staff report
By West Central Tribune staff report
Today at 6:02 AM

This funeral services listing is presented as a public service by the West Central Tribune.

Joan Cash, 89, of Spicer, died Jan. 4. Service 10:30 a.m. July 22 at Harvey Anderson Funeral Home, Willmar.

Pastor Robert Friedrich, 88, of Willmar, died July 8. Service 11 a.m. July 17 at Redeemer Lutheran Church, Willmar. Zahrbock Funeral Home, Madison.

Dorothy Johnson, 92, of Belgrade, died June 28. Service 11 a.m. July 18 at Grace Lutheran Church, Belgrade. Johnson Funeral Home, Belgrade.

Gary Locher, 78, of Willmar, died May 27. Service 9:30 a.m. July 21 at Fort Snelling National Cemetery.

Mary Thompson, 83, of Bloomington, died June 26. Service 11 a.m. July 21 at Bloomington Covenant Church.

ADVERTISEMENT

Yvonne Wartner, 85, of Lake Benton, died July 9. Service 10:30 a.m. July 17 at St. Dionysius Catholic Church, Tyler. Hartquist Funeral Home, Tyler.

RECENT Obituaries:

West Central Tribune staff report
By West Central Tribune staff report
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "West Central Tribune staff report." Often, the "West Central Tribune staff report" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

The West Central Tribune newsroom can be reached via email:
news@wctrib.com or phone 320-235-1150.
What To Read Next
gavel.jpg
Local
Benson, Minnesota, woman sentenced to 52 months for drug possession in a school zone
49m ago
 · 
By  Dale Morin
Stock art of red and blue emergency lights atop a police vehicle.
Local
Records published July 17, 2023
1h ago
 · 
By  West Central Tribune staff report
Clown Bar 071423 001.jpg
Members Only
Local
Photos: Clowns overrun Little Theatre Auditorium for pair of shows in New London, Minnesota
17h ago
 · 
By  Macy Moore
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Local Sports and News
Paynesville shortstop Luke Johnson scoops up a ground ball during a County Line League playoff game against NLS on Sunday, July 16, 2023 at Green Lake Diamonds in Spicer.
Sports
Amateur baseball roundup: Paynesville Pirates pull off 2 upsets
8h ago
 · 
By  Joe Brown
Willmar Stingers
Sports
Northwoods League: Willmar Stingers wallop Minnesota Mud Puppies
9h ago
 · 
By  Joe Brown
Amateur Baseball
Sports
Legion baseball roundup: Glenwood-Lowry earns a spot in the final four
10h ago
 · 
By  Joe Brown
Amateur baseball
Sports
Amateur baseball roundup: Raymond Rockets rally to edge Willmar Rails
2d ago
 · 
By  Joe Brown