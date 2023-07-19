6 months – only $2 LIMITED TIME ONLY. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Wednesday, July 19

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Funeral service listing published July 19, 2023

Area funerals scheduled through July 26, 2023

A pair of white lilies against a reflective background.
West Central Tribune staff report
By West Central Tribune staff report
Today at 6:02 AM

This funeral services listing is presented as a public service by the West Central Tribune.

Joan Cash, 89, of Spicer, died Jan. 4. Service 10:30 a.m. July 22 at Harvey Anderson Funeral Home, Willmar.

Vernice Johnson, 95, of Kerkhoven, died July 17. Service 11 a.m. July 21 at Salem Covenant Church, Pennock. Harvey Anderson Funeral Home.

Gary Locher, 78, of Willmar, died May 27. Service 9:30 a.m. July 21 at Fort Snelling National Cemetery.

Phyllis Rustad, 95, of Sacred Heart, died July 17. Service 11 a.m. July 21 at Our Savior's Lutheran Church, Sacred Heart. Dirks-Blem Funeral Service, Renville.

Elaine Saulsbury, 103, of Appleton, died July 14. Service 2 p.m. July 21 at Zion Lutheran Church, Appleton. Zniewski Funeral Home-Vaala Chapel, Appleton.

ADVERTISEMENT

Emma Skoglund, 96, of Red Wing, formerly of Willmar, died July 15. Service 2 p.m. July 20 at Svea Lutheran Church. Peterson Brothers Funeral Home, Willmar.

Loren Stadtherr, 65, of Willmar, died July 15. Service 11 a.m. July 24 at Church of St. Mary, Willmar. Harvey Anderson Funeral Home.

Mary Thompson, 83, of Bloomington, died June 26. Service 11 a.m. July 21 at Bloomington Covenant Church.

Arvid Wieberdink, 82, of Willmar, died July 15. Service 11 a.m. July 21 at Bethany Reformed Church, Clara City. Harvey Anderson Funeral Home, Clara City.

RECENT Obituaries:

West Central Tribune staff report
By West Central Tribune staff report
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "West Central Tribune staff report." Often, the "West Central Tribune staff report" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

The West Central Tribune newsroom can be reached via email:
news@wctrib.com or phone 320-235-1150.
What To Read Next
Jessi Bonnema.JPG
Members Only
Arts and Entertainment
Creator Collective aims to empower artists and art lovers with pop-up art gallery in Willmar
49m ago
 · 
By  Shelby Lindrud
Willmar Offices 032123 003.jpg
Local
Willmar sets potential Aug. 7 vote on JCPenney location for city hall and community center
2h ago
 · 
By  Jennifer Kotila
Erica Dischino / TribuneThe Willmar City Auditorium, next door to the Willmar City Offices on Sixth Street Southwest in downtown Willmar, is shown Tuesday. Use of space in the auditorium as part of a new city hall project is under discussion.
Local
Willmar City Council hears new options for city hall including Skylark Center, Block 50 and downtown
2h ago
 · 
By  Jennifer Kotila
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Local Sports and News
Willmar vs. Rochester, 071823.001.jpg
Sports
Northwoods League: Rochester's big inning dooms Willmar
9h ago
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
Amateur baseball
Sports
Area baseball roundup: Litch VFW moves into district tournament
9h ago
 · 
By  Joe Brown
Willmar vs. Eau Claire, 060123.001.jpg
Sports
Northwoods League: Ex-Willmar Cardinal has a new look
15h ago
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
Kerkhoven vs. Redwood Falls, 071723.001.jpg
Sports
Legion baseball roundup: Kerkhoven pitcher shuts the door on Redwood falls
1d ago
 · 
By  Michael Lyne