Funeral service listing published July 20, 2023

Area funerals scheduled through July 27, 2023

A pair of white lilies against a reflective background.
West Central Tribune staff report
West Central Tribune staff report
Today at 6:00 AM

This funeral services listing is presented as a public service by the West Central Tribune.

Joan Cash, 89, of Spicer, died Jan. 4. Service 10:30 a.m. July 22 at Harvey Anderson Funeral Home, Willmar.

Vernice Johnson, 95, of Kerkhoven, died July 17. Service 11 a.m. July 21 at Salem Covenant Church, Pennock. Harvey Anderson Funeral Home.

Gary Locher, 78, of Willmar, died May 27. Service 9:30 a.m. July 21 at Fort Snelling National Cemetery.

Phyllis Rustad, 95, of Sacred Heart, died July 17. Service 11 a.m. July 21 at Our Savior's Lutheran Church, Sacred Heart. Dirks-Blem Funeral Service, Renville.

Elaine Saulsbury, 103, of Appleton, died July 14. Service 2 p.m. July 21 at Zion Lutheran Church, Appleton. Zniewski Funeral Home-Vaala Chapel, Appleton.

Emma Skoglund, 96, of Red Wing, formerly of Willmar, died July 15. Service 2 p.m. July 20 at Svea Lutheran Church. Peterson Brothers Funeral Home, Willmar.

Loren Stadtherr, 65, of Willmar, died July 15. Service 11 a.m. July 24 at Church of St. Mary, Willmar. Harvey Anderson Funeral Home.

Mary Thompson, 83, of Bloomington, died June 26. Service 11 a.m. July 21 at Bloomington Covenant Church.

Arvid Wieberdink, 82, of Willmar, died July 15. Service 11 a.m. July 21 at Bethany Reformed Church, Clara City. Harvey Anderson Funeral Home, Clara City.

