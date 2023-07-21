Funeral service listing published July 21, 2023

This funeral services listing is presented as a public service by the West Central Tribune.

Katie Buczak, 35, of Alexandria, formerly of Willmar, died July 14. Service 2:30 p.m. July 28 at Bethel Lutheran Church chapel, Willmar.

Joan Cash, 89, of Spicer, died Jan. 4. Service 10:30 a.m. July 22 at Harvey Anderson Funeral Home, Willmar.

Vernice Johnson, 95, of Kerkhoven, died July 17. Service 11 a.m. July 21 at Salem Covenant Church, Pennock. Harvey Anderson Funeral Home.

Kenneth Kray, 80, of Willmar, died July 18. Service 11 a.m. July 22 at Calvary Lutheran Church, Willmar. Harvey Anderson Funeral Home, Willmar.

Gary Locher, 78, of Willmar, died May 27. Service 9:30 a.m. July 21 at Fort Snelling National Cemetery.

Phyllis Rustad, 95, of Sacred Heart, died July 17. Service 11 a.m. July 21 at Our Saviors Lutheran Church, Sacred Heart. Dirks-Blem Funeral Service, Renville.

Elaine Saulsbury, 103, of Appleton, died July 14. Service 2 p.m. July 21 at Zion Lutheran Church, Appleton. Zniewski Funeral Home-Vaala Chapel, Appleton.

Loren Stadtherr, 65, of Willmar, died July 15. Service 11 a.m. July 24 at Church of St. Mary, Willmar. Harvey Anderson Funeral Home.

Mary Thompson, 83, of Bloomington, died June 26. Service 11 a.m. July 21 at Bloomington Covenant Church.

Aaron Tollefsrud, 45, of Willmar, died July 19. Service 1:30 p.m. July 25 at Salem Covenant Church, Pennock. Harvey Anderson Funeral Home, Willmar.

Arvid Wieberdink, 82, of Willmar, died July 15. Service 11 a.m. July 21 at Bethany Reformed Church, Clara City. Harvey Anderson Funeral Home, Clara City.