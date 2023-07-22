6 months – only $2 LIMITED TIME ONLY. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Saturday, July 22

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Funeral service listing published July 22, 2023

Area funerals scheduled through July 29, 2023

A pair of white lilies against a reflective background.
West Central Tribune staff report
By West Central Tribune staff report
Today at 6:00 AM

This funeral services listing is presented as a public service by the West Central Tribune.

Katie Buczak, 35, of Alexandria, formerly of Willmar, died July 14. Service 2:30 p.m. July 28 at Bethel Lutheran Church chapel, Willmar.

Joan Cash, 89, of Spicer, died Jan. 4. Service 10:30 a.m. July 22 at Harvey Anderson Funeral Home, Willmar.

Janet Dokken, 77, of Willmar, died July 19. Service 10:30 a.m. July 25 at Eagle Lake Lutheran Church, Willmar. Harvey Anderson Funeral Home, Willmar.

Florence Gimse, 92, of Willmar, died April 21. Service 11 a.m. July 29 at Harvey Anderson Funeral Home, Willmar.

Kenneth Kray, 80, of Willmar, died July 18. Service 11 a.m. July 22 at Calvary Lutheran Church, Willmar. Harvey Anderson Funeral Home, Willmar.

ADVERTISEMENT

Loren Stadtherr, 65, of Willmar, died July 15. Service 11 a.m. July 24 at Church of St. Mary, Willmar. Harvey Anderson Funeral Home.

Dietrick Stene, 75, of Willmar, died July 16. Service 5 p.m. July 29 at Harvey Anderson Funeral Home, Willmar.

Aaron Tollefsrud, 45, of Willmar, died July 19. Service 1:30 p.m. July 25 at Salem Covenant Church, Pennock. Harvey Anderson Funeral Home, Willmar.

RECENT Obituaries:

West Central Tribune staff report
By West Central Tribune staff report
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "West Central Tribune staff report." Often, the "West Central Tribune staff report" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

The West Central Tribune newsroom can be reached via email:
news@wctrib.com or phone 320-235-1150.
What To Read Next
072223.F.WCT.ACTMural.001.jpeg
Community
Area Churches Together parishioners creating multi-location mural in west central Minnesota
31m ago
 · 
By  Kit Grode
Stock art of red and blue emergency lights atop a police vehicle.
Local
Records published July 22, 2023
1h ago
 · 
By  West Central Tribune staff report
Lightning strikes illuminate the sky over the Middle Fork Crow River near Spicer the evening of Thursday, May 12, 2022. The storm brought down trees and infrastructure, causing multi-hour power outages in the area.
Members Only
Local
Kandiyohi County looks for ways to fill weather radar gaps
1h ago
 · 
By  Shelby Lindrud
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Local Sports and News
4948521+baseball-art.jpg
Sports
Junior Legion baseball roundup: Montevideo wins a playoff thriller from Madison
7h ago
 · 
By  Tom Elliott
Willmar Stingers logo
Sports
Northwoods League: Stingers bring their bats to blast Rox
8h ago
 · 
By  Tom Elliott
Amateur Baseball
Sports
Amateur baseball roundup: Bird Island Bullfrogs shut down Willmar Rails, 9-0
8h ago
 · 
By  Tom Elliott
Willmar shortstop Sam Etterman makes a throw to first base during a Corn Belt League game against Milroy on Sunday, June 25, 2023 at Bill Taunton Stadium in Willmar.
Sports
Tribune Notebook: Corn Belt League playoffs loom
14h ago
 · 
By  Tom Elliott