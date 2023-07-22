Funeral service listing published July 22, 2023

This funeral services listing is presented as a public service by the West Central Tribune.

Katie Buczak, 35, of Alexandria, formerly of Willmar, died July 14. Service 2:30 p.m. July 28 at Bethel Lutheran Church chapel, Willmar.

Joan Cash, 89, of Spicer, died Jan. 4. Service 10:30 a.m. July 22 at Harvey Anderson Funeral Home, Willmar.

Janet Dokken, 77, of Willmar, died July 19. Service 10:30 a.m. July 25 at Eagle Lake Lutheran Church, Willmar. Harvey Anderson Funeral Home, Willmar.

Florence Gimse, 92, of Willmar, died April 21. Service 11 a.m. July 29 at Harvey Anderson Funeral Home, Willmar.

Kenneth Kray, 80, of Willmar, died July 18. Service 11 a.m. July 22 at Calvary Lutheran Church, Willmar. Harvey Anderson Funeral Home, Willmar.

Loren Stadtherr, 65, of Willmar, died July 15. Service 11 a.m. July 24 at Church of St. Mary, Willmar. Harvey Anderson Funeral Home.

Dietrick Stene, 75, of Willmar, died July 16. Service 5 p.m. July 29 at Harvey Anderson Funeral Home, Willmar.

Aaron Tollefsrud, 45, of Willmar, died July 19. Service 1:30 p.m. July 25 at Salem Covenant Church, Pennock. Harvey Anderson Funeral Home, Willmar.