Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Monday, July 24

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Funeral service listing published July 24, 2023

Area funerals scheduled through July 31, 2023

A pair of white lilies against a reflective background.
West Central Tribune staff report
By West Central Tribune staff report
Today at 6:00 AM

This funeral services listing is presented as a public service by the West Central Tribune.

Katie Buczak, 35, of Alexandria, formerly of Willmar, died July 14. Service 2:30 p.m. July 28 at Bethel Lutheran Church chapel, Willmar.

Janet Dokken, 77, of Willmar, died July 19. Service 10:30 a.m. July 25 at Eagle Lake Lutheran Church, Willmar. Harvey Anderson Funeral Home, Willmar.

Florence Gimse, 92, of Willmar, died April 21. Service 11 a.m. July 29 at Harvey Anderson Funeral Home, Willmar.

Loren Stadtherr, 65, of Willmar, died July 15. Service 11 a.m. July 24 at Church of St. Mary, Willmar. Harvey Anderson Funeral Home.

Dietrick Stene, 75, of Willmar, died July 16. Service 5 p.m. July 29 at Harvey Anderson Funeral Home, Willmar.

ADVERTISEMENT

Aaron Tollefsrud, 45, of Willmar, died July 19. Service 1:30 p.m. July 25 at Salem Covenant Church, Pennock. Harvey Anderson Funeral Home, Willmar.

RECENT Obituaries:

West Central Tribune staff report
By West Central Tribune staff report
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "West Central Tribune staff report." Often, the "West Central Tribune staff report" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

The West Central Tribune newsroom can be reached via email:
news@wctrib.com or phone 320-235-1150.
What To Read Next
Willmar Municipal Utilities space constraints 071823 004.jpg
Members Only
Local
City Council allows Willmar Municipal Utilities to move forward with facilities plans
18m ago
 · 
By  Jennifer Kotila
Stock art of red and blue emergency lights atop a police vehicle.
Local
Records published July 24, 2023
1h ago
 · 
By  West Central Tribune staff report
highway12.BridgeReplacements.051523.jpg
Local
U.S. Highway 12 bridge west of Benson, Minnesota, to close beginning Aug. 1
14h ago
 · 
By  West Central Tribune staff report
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Local Sports and News
072423.S.WCT.Elrosa.wins.1.jpg
Sports
Amateur baseball roundup: A playoff thriller for Elrosa Saints
7h ago
 · 
By  Tom Elliott
Baseball logo
Sports
American Legion baseball: Glenwood-Lowry headed to state tournament
8h ago
 · 
By  Tom Elliott
Willmar Stingers
Sports
Northwoods League: Stingers take 2 from Border Cats
8h ago
 · 
By  Tom Elliott
4948521+baseball-art.jpg
Sports
Junior Legion baseball roundup: Montevideo wins a playoff thriller from Madison
2d ago
 · 
By  Tom Elliott