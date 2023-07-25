Funeral service listing published July 25, 2023

This funeral services listing is presented as a public service by the West Central Tribune.

Katie Buczak, 35, of Alexandria, formerly of Willmar, died July 14. Service 2:30 p.m. July 28 at Bethel Lutheran Church chapel, Willmar.

Janet Dokken, 77, of Willmar, died July 19. Service 10:30 a.m. July 25 at Eagle Lake Lutheran Church, Willmar. Harvey Anderson Funeral Home, Willmar.

Florence Gimse, 92, of Willmar, died April 21. Service 11 a.m. July 29 at Harvey Anderson Funeral Home, Willmar.

Paul Hayden, 75, of Benson, died July 19. Service 10:30 a.m. July 29 at St. Francis Catholic Church, Benson. Zniewski Funeral Home, Benson.

Julia Knudson, 91, of Granite Falls, died July 22. Service 11 a.m. July 28 at Rock Valle Lutheran Church, Granite Falls. Wing-Bain Funeral Home.

Dietrick Stene, 75, of Willmar, died July 16. Service 5 p.m. July 29 at Harvey Anderson Funeral Home, Willmar.

Aaron Tollefsrud, 45, of Willmar, died July 19. Service 1:30 p.m. July 25 at Salem Covenant Church, Pennock. Harvey Anderson Funeral Home, Willmar.

Lloyd Tollefson, 94 of Willmar, died July 20. Service 10:30 a.m. July 27 at Bethel Lutheran Church, Willmar. Harvey Anderson Funeral Home, Willmar.