Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Tuesday, July 25

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Funeral service listing published July 25, 2023

Area funerals scheduled through Aug. 1, 2023

A pair of white lilies against a reflective background.
West Central Tribune staff report
By West Central Tribune staff report
Today at 6:00 AM

This funeral services listing is presented as a public service by the West Central Tribune.

Katie Buczak, 35, of Alexandria, formerly of Willmar, died July 14. Service 2:30 p.m. July 28 at Bethel Lutheran Church chapel, Willmar.

Janet Dokken, 77, of Willmar, died July 19. Service 10:30 a.m. July 25 at Eagle Lake Lutheran Church, Willmar. Harvey Anderson Funeral Home, Willmar.

Florence Gimse, 92, of Willmar, died April 21. Service 11 a.m. July 29 at Harvey Anderson Funeral Home, Willmar.

Paul Hayden, 75, of Benson, died July 19. Service 10:30 a.m. July 29 at St. Francis Catholic Church, Benson. Zniewski Funeral Home, Benson.

Julia Knudson, 91, of Granite Falls, died July 22. Service 11 a.m. July 28 at Rock Valle Lutheran Church, Granite Falls. Wing-Bain Funeral Home.

ADVERTISEMENT

Dietrick Stene, 75, of Willmar, died July 16. Service 5 p.m. July 29 at Harvey Anderson Funeral Home, Willmar.

Aaron Tollefsrud, 45, of Willmar, died July 19. Service 1:30 p.m. July 25 at Salem Covenant Church, Pennock. Harvey Anderson Funeral Home, Willmar.

Lloyd Tollefson, 94 of Willmar, died July 20. Service 10:30 a.m. July 27 at Bethel Lutheran Church, Willmar. Harvey Anderson Funeral Home, Willmar.

RECENT Obituaries:

West Central Tribune staff report
By West Central Tribune staff report
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "West Central Tribune staff report." Often, the "West Central Tribune staff report" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

The West Central Tribune newsroom can be reached via email:
news@wctrib.com or phone 320-235-1150.
What To Read Next
Stock image of math symbols, drawings on a chalkboard
Local
Schools & Students published July 25, 2023
26m ago
 · 
By  West Central Tribune staff report
Senior living facility 072023 001.jpg
Members Only
Local
Potential senior living development in Willmar, Minnesota, faces several hurdles
2h ago
 · 
By  Jennifer Kotila
Stock art of red and blue emergency lights atop a police vehicle.
Local
Records published July 25, 2023
2h ago
 · 
By  West Central Tribune staff report
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Local Sports and News
Willmar vs. St. Cloud, 072423.001.jpg
Sports
Northwoods League: St. Cloud Rox rout Stingers
9h ago
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
Baseball logo
Sports
VFW baseball roundup: Willmar remains alive in district play
9h ago
 · 
By  Tom Elliott
072423.S.WCT.Elrosa.wins.1.jpg
Sports
Amateur baseball roundup: A playoff thriller for Elrosa Saints
1d ago
 · 
By  Tom Elliott
Baseball logo
Sports
American Legion baseball: Glenwood-Lowry headed to state tournament
1d ago
 · 
By  Tom Elliott