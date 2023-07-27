Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
News Local

Funeral service listing published July 27, 2023

Area funerals scheduled through Aug. 3, 2023

A pair of white lilies against a reflective background.
West Central Tribune staff report
By West Central Tribune staff report
Today at 6:00 AM

This funeral services listing is presented as a public service by the West Central Tribune.

Joshua “Josh” Andrews, 46, of North Mankato, formerly of Willmar, died July 22. Service 11 a.m. July 28, at Harvey Anderson Funeral Home, Willmar.

Katie Buczak, 35, of Alexandria, formerly of Willmar, died July 14. Service 2:30 p.m. July 28 at Bethel Lutheran Church chapel, Willmar.

Ernest “Ernie” Carlson Jr., , of Willmar, died July 20. Service 11 a.m. Aug. 1, at Vinje Lutheran Church, Willmar. Peterson Brothers Funeral Home.

Lorna Carlson, 81, of Murdock, died July 19. Service 11 a.m. July 31 at Kerkhoven Lutheran Church. Harvey Anderson Funeral Home, Willmar.

Florence Gimse, 92, of Willmar, died April 21. Service 11 a.m. July 29 at Harvey Anderson Funeral Home, Willmar.

Paul Hayden, 75, of Benson, died July 19. Service 10:30 a.m. July 29 at St. Francis Catholic Church, Benson. Zniewski Funeral Home, Benson.

Adeline “Addie” Klemenhagen, 95, of Willmar, died July 24. Service 1 p.m. July 28 at Willmar United Methodist Church. Peterson Brothers Funeral Home.

Julia Knudson, 91, of Granite Falls, died July 22. Service 11 a.m. July 28 at Rock Valle Lutheran Church, Granite Falls. Wing-Bain Funeral Home.

Robert Sietsema, 91, of Spicer, died July 25. Service 10 a.m. July 28 at Hope Presbyterian Church, Spicer.

Dietrick Stene, 75, of Willmar, died July 16. Service 5 p.m. July 29 at Harvey Anderson Funeral Home, Willmar.

Gwen Swenson, 68, of Appleton, died July 21. Service 10 a.m. July 29 at Shooter’s Bar & Grill in Appleton. Zniewski Funeral Home — Vaala Chapel.

Lloyd Tollefson, 94 of Willmar, died July 20. Service 10:30 a.m. July 27 at Bethel Lutheran Church, Willmar. Harvey Anderson Funeral Home, Willmar.

West Central Tribune staff report
By West Central Tribune staff report
