Funeral service listing published July 29, 2023

Area funerals scheduled through Aug. 5, 2023

A pair of white lilies against a reflective background.
West Central Tribune staff report
West Central Tribune staff report
Today at 6:05 AM

This funeral services listing is presented as a public service by the West Central Tribune.

Ernest “Ernie” Carlson Jr., 89, of Willmar, died July 20. Service 11 a.m. Aug. 1 at Vinje Lutheran Church, Willmar. Peterson Brothers Funeral Home.

Lorna Carlson, 81, of Murdock, died July 19. Service 11 a.m. July 31 at Kerkhoven Lutheran Church. Harvey Anderson Funeral Home, Willmar.

Judy Evans, 77, of Andover, formerly Maple Grove, died July 22. Service 1 p.m. Aug. 5 at Harvey Anderson Funeral Home, Willmar.

Florence Gimse, 92, of Willmar, died April 21. Service 11 a.m. July 29 at Harvey Anderson Funeral Home, Willmar.

Paul Hayden, 75, of Benson, died July 19. Service 10:30 a.m. July 29 at St. Francis Catholic Church, Benson. Zniewski Funeral Home, Benson.

Roger Klaassen, 80, of Willmar, died July 25. Service 11 a.m. July 31 at Redeemer Lutheran Church, Willmar. Harvey Anderson Funeral Home, Willmar.

Curtis Norskog, 93, of Fort Collins, Colorado, formerly of Willmar, died April 21. Service 11 a.m. Aug. 5 at Calvary Lutheran Church, Willmar. Harvey Anderson & Johnson Funeral Homes, Willmar.

Dietrick Stene, 75, of Willmar, died July 16. Service 5 p.m. July 29 at Harvey Anderson Funeral Home, Willmar.

Gwen Swenson, 68, of Appleton, died July 21. Service 10 a.m. July 29 at Shooter’s Bar & Grill in Appleton. Zniewski Funeral Home — Vaala Chapel.

RECENT Obituaries:

West Central Tribune staff report
By West Central Tribune staff report
