Funeral service listing published July 3, 2023

This funeral services listing is presented as a public service by the West Central Tribune.

Thomas Bouta, 95, of Benson, formerly of Clontarf, died June 28. Service 10:30 a.m. July 6 at St. Francis Catholic Church, Benson. Harvey Anderson Funeral Home, Willmar.

Micki Kastel Carslon (Lint), 85, of New London, died June 27. Service 11 a.m. July 3 at Mike and Kimberly Lint’s home, New London. Peterson Brothers Funeral Home.

Eileen Janke, 95, formerly of Bird Island, died May 12. Service 11 a.m. July 8 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Bird Island. Hughes-Hantge Funeral Chapel, Hector.

Richard Allen Larson, 75, of Pennock, died June 29. Service 11 a.m. July 7 at Harvey Anderson Funeral Home, Willmar.

Pastor Robert “Bob” I. Wilman, 80, of Willmar, died June 24. Service 1 p.m. July 8 at Willmar Bible Church. Peterson Brothers Funeral Home.

