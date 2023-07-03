Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Monday, July 3

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Funeral service listing published July 3, 2023

Area funerals scheduled through July 8, 2023

A pair of white lilies against a reflective background.
West Central Tribune staff report
By West Central Tribune staff report
Today at 6:00 AM

This funeral services listing is presented as a public service by the West Central Tribune.

Thomas Bouta, 95, of Benson, formerly of Clontarf, died June 28. Service 10:30 a.m. July 6 at St. Francis Catholic Church, Benson. Harvey Anderson Funeral Home, Willmar.

Micki Kastel Carslon (Lint), 85, of New London, died June 27. Service 11 a.m. July 3 at Mike and Kimberly Lint’s home, New London. Peterson Brothers Funeral Home.

Eileen Janke, 95, formerly of Bird Island, died May 12. Service 11 a.m. July 8 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Bird Island. Hughes-Hantge Funeral Chapel, Hector.

Richard Allen Larson, 75, of Pennock, died June 29. Service 11 a.m. July 7 at Harvey Anderson Funeral Home, Willmar.

Pastor Robert “Bob” I. Wilman, 80, of Willmar, died June 24. Service 1 p.m. July 8 at Willmar Bible Church. Peterson Brothers Funeral Home.

ADVERTISEMENT

RECENT Obituaries:

West Central Tribune staff report
By West Central Tribune staff report
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "West Central Tribune staff report." Often, the "West Central Tribune staff report" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

The West Central Tribune newsroom can be reached via email:
news@wctrib.com or phone 320-235-1150.
What To Read Next
Stock art of red and blue emergency lights atop a police vehicle.
Local
Records published July 3, 2023
July 03, 2023 05:00 AM
 · 
By  West Central Tribune staff report
3229477+Ambulance 2words.jpg
Local
Two drivers suffer minor injuries despite serious crash in New London, Minnesota
July 02, 2023 03:11 PM
 · 
By  West Central Tribune staff report
GrowingTogether_GardenPodcas-SP_Bloomfield-1080x720.jpg
Lifestyle
You can stop doing these yard and garden tasks July 4th
July 02, 2023 01:44 PM
 · 
By  Forum staff
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Local Sports and News
3460109+baseball-generic2.jpg
Members Only
Prep
Here's the 2023 West Central Tribune All-Area Baseball Team
June 30, 2023 01:19 PM
 · 
By  Joe Brown
3366174+softball.jpg
Members Only
Prep
Here's your 2023 West Central Tribune All-Area Softball Team
June 27, 2023 06:19 PM
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
RRHOFIC, 070223.002.jpg
Sports
Amateur baseball roundup: A Hall of Fame day for the Raymond Rockets
July 02, 2023 10:13 PM
 · 
By  Tom Elliott
Willmar Stingers
Sports
Northwoods League: Willmar Stingers bounce back against Thunder Bay Border Cats, 3-2
July 02, 2023 10:07 PM
 · 
By  Michael Lyne