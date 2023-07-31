Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Funeral service listing published July 31, 2023

Area funerals scheduled through Aug. 14, 2023

A pair of white lilies against a reflective background.
West Central Tribune staff report
By West Central Tribune staff report
Today at 4:50 AM

This funeral services listing is presented as a public service by the West Central Tribune.

Ernest “Ernie” Carlson Jr., 89, of Willmar, died July 20. Service 11 a.m. Aug. 1 at Vinje Lutheran Church, Willmar. Peterson Brothers Funeral Home.

Lorna Carlson, 81, of Murdock, died July 19. Service 11 a.m. July 31 at Kerkhoven Lutheran Church. Harvey Anderson Funeral Home, Willmar.

Sally Demgen, 103, of Willmar, died July 2. Service 11 a.m. Aug. 4 at Bethel Lutheran Church, Willmar. Peterson Brothers Funeral Home, Willmar.

Judy Evans, 77, of Andover, formerly Maple Grove, died July 22. Service 1 p.m. Aug. 5 at Harvey Anderson Funeral Home, Willmar.

Roger Klaassen, 80, of Willmar, died July 25. Service 11 a.m. July 31 at Redeemer Lutheran Church, Willmar. Harvey Anderson Funeral Home, Willmar.

Curtis Norskog, 93, of Fort Collins, Colorado, formerly of Willmar, died April 21. Service 11 a.m. Aug. 5 at Calvary Lutheran Church, Willmar. Harvey Anderson & Johnson Funeral Homes, Willmar.

Patrick Williams, 88, of Spicer, died July 26. Service 11 a.m. Aug. 14 at Our Lady of the Lakes Catholic Church, Spicer. Johnson Funeral Home, New London.

