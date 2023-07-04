Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
News Local

Funeral service listing published July 4, 2023

Area funerals scheduled through July 10, 2023

A pair of white lilies against a reflective background.
West Central Tribune staff report
By West Central Tribune staff report
Today at 6:00 AM

This funeral services listing is presented as a public service by the West Central Tribune.

Thomas Bouta, 95, of Benson, formerly of Clontarf, died June 28. Service 10:30 a.m. July 6 at St. Francis Catholic Church, Benson. Harvey Anderson Funeral Home, Willmar.

David C. Ditmarson, 69, of Willmar, died April 16. Service 1 p.m. July 9 at Bill Taunton Stadium, Willmar. Peterson Brothers Funeral Home, Willmar.

Michael Guenette, 84, of Cold Spring, died June 13. Service 10:30 a.m. July 10 at St. Wendelin Catholic Church, Luxemburg. Wenner Funeral Home, Cold Spring.

Eileen Janke, 95, formerly of Bird Island, died May 12. Service 11 a.m. July 8 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Bird Island. Hughes-Hantge Funeral Chapel, Hector.

Richard Allen Larson, 75, of Pennock, died June 29. Service 11 a.m. July 7 at Harvey Anderson Funeral Home, Willmar.

Loren Olson, 68, of Alexandria, died June 18. Service noon July 9 at Alexandria City Park Band Shelter.

Pastor Robert “Bob” I. Wilman, 80, of Willmar, died June 24. Service 1 p.m. July 8 at Willmar Bible Church. Peterson Brothers Funeral Home.

