Funeral service listing published July 5, 2023

This funeral services listing is presented as a public service by the West Central Tribune.

Gordon Berghuis, 88, of Grove City, July 1. Service 5 to 7 p.m. July 5 at Harvey Anderson Funeral Home, Willmar.

Thomas Bouta, 95, of Benson, formerly of Clontarf, died June 28. Service 10:30 a.m. July 6 at St. Francis Catholic Church, Benson. Harvey Anderson Funeral Home, Willmar.

David Ditmarson, 69, of Willmar, died April 16. Service 1 p.m. July 9 at Bill Taunton Stadium, Willmar. Peterson Brothers Funeral Home, Willmar.

Carol Foshaug, 66, of Willmar, died July 1. Service 11 a.m. July 8 at Peterson Brothers Funeral Home, Willmar.

Michael Guenette, 84, of Cold Spring, died June 13. Service 10:30 a.m. July 10 at St. Wendelin Catholic Church, Luxemburg. Wenner Funeral Home, Cold Spring.

ADVERTISEMENT

Eileen Janke, 95, formerly of Bird Island, died May 12. Service 11 a.m. July 8 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Bird Island. Hughes-Hantge Funeral Chapel, Hector.

Dorothy Johnson, 92, of Belgrade, died June 28. Service 11 a.m. July 18 at Grace Lutheran Church, Belgrade. Johnson Funeral Home, Belgrade

Ray Johnson, 61, of Kandiyohi, died June 30. Service 2 p.m. July 6 at Johnson Hagglund Funeral and Cremation, Litchfield.

Richard Allen Larson, 75, of Pennock, died June 29. Service 11 a.m. July 7 at Harvey Anderson Funeral Home, Willmar.

Betty Lou Manley, 93, of Sauk Rapids, formerly of Spicer, died June 30. Service 11 a.m. July 10 at Our Lady of the Lakes Catholic Church, Spicer. Peterson Brothers Green Lake Funeral Home.

Loren Olson, 68, of Alexandria, died June 18. Service noon July 9 at Alexandria City Park Band Shelter.

Grace (Luetticke) Swenson, 79, of Brooklyn Center, formerly of Willmar, died June 29. Service 11 a.m. July 6 at The Peterson Chapel, St. Michael/Albertville Funeral Home, St. Michael.

Pastor Robert β€œBob” I. Wilman, 80, of Willmar, died June 24. Service 1 p.m. July 8 at Willmar Bible Church. Peterson Brothers Funeral Home.

ADVERTISEMENT

Margaret Zimmer, 99, Willmar, died July 2. Service 1 p.m. July 7 at Assembly of God Church, Willmar. Harvey Anderson Funeral Home.