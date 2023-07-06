Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Funeral service listing published July 6, 2023

Area funerals scheduled through July 13, 2023

A pair of white lilies against a reflective background.
West Central Tribune staff report
Today at 6:00 AM

This funeral services listing is presented as a public service by the West Central Tribune.

Thomas Bouta, 95, of Benson, formerly of Clontarf, died June 28. Service 10:30 a.m. July 6 at St. Francis Catholic Church, Benson. Harvey Anderson Funeral Home, Willmar.

Audrey Gayle Dean, 77, of Spicer, died June 6. Service 11 a.m July 12 at Hope Presbyterian Church, Spicer.

David Ditmarson, 69, of Willmar, died April 16. Service 1 p.m. July 9 at Bill Taunton Stadium, Willmar. Peterson Brothers Funeral Home, Willmar.

Carol Foshaug, 66, of Willmar, died July 1. Service 11 a.m. July 8 at Peterson Brothers Funeral Home, Willmar.

Michael Guenette, 84, of Cold Spring, died June 13. Service 10:30 a.m. July 10 at St. Wendelin Catholic Church, Luxemburg. Wenner Funeral Home, Cold Spring.

Eileen Janke, 95, formerly of Bird Island, died May 12. Service 11 a.m. July 8 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Bird Island. Hughes-Hantge Funeral Chapel, Hector.

Ray Johnson, 61, of Kandiyohi, died June 30. Service 2 p.m. July 6 at Johnson Hagglund Funeral and Cremation, Litchfield.

Richard Allen Larson, 75, of Pennock, died June 29. Service 11 a.m. July 7 at Harvey Anderson Funeral Home, Willmar.

Betty Lou Manley, 93, of Sauk Rapids, formerly of Spicer, died June 30. Service 11 a.m. July 10 at Our Lady of the Lakes Catholic Church, Spicer. Peterson Brothers Green Lake Funeral Home.

Loren Olson, 68, of Alexandria, died June 18. Service noon July 9 at Alexandria City Park Band Shelter.

Melvin Schwartz, 82, of Pennock, died July 3. Service 11 a.m. July 8 at Redeemer Lutheran Church, Willmar. Harvey Anderson Funeral Home, Willmar.

Grace (Luetticke) Swenson, 79, of Brooklyn Center, formerly of Willmar, died June 29. Service 11 a.m. July 6 at The Peterson Chapel, St. Michael/Albertville Funeral Home, St. Michael.

Pastor Robert “Bob” I. Wilman, 80, of Willmar, died June 24. Service 1 p.m. July 8 at Willmar Bible Church. Peterson Brothers Funeral Home.

Margaret Zimmer, 99, Willmar, died July 2. Service 1 p.m. July 7 at Assembly of God Church, Willmar. Harvey Anderson Funeral Home.

RECENT Obituaries:

