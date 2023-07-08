Funeral service listing published July 7, 2023

This funeral services listing is presented as a public service by the West Central Tribune.

Audrey Gayle Dean, 77, of Spicer, died June 6. Service 11 a.m July 12 at Hope Presbyterian Church, Spicer.

David Ditmarson, 69, of Willmar, died April 16. Service 1 p.m. July 9 at Bill Taunton Stadium, Willmar. Peterson Brothers Funeral Home, Willmar.

Carol Foshaug, 66, of Willmar, died July 1. Service 11 a.m. July 8 at Peterson Brothers Funeral Home, Willmar.

Michael Guenette, 84, of Cold Spring, died June 13. Service 10:30 a.m. July 10 at St. Wendelin Catholic Church, Luxemburg. Wenner Funeral Home, Cold Spring.

Eileen Janke, 95, formerly of Bird Island, died May 12. Service 11 a.m. July 8 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Bird Island. Hughes-Hantge Funeral Chapel, Hector.

Verna Johnson, 89, of New London, died July 6. Service 10:30 a.m. July 13 at Peace Lutheran Church, New London. Johnson Funeral Home, New London.

Pamela Kelly, 85, of DeGraff, died July 3. Service 10:30 a.m. July 10 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Murdock. Zniewski Funeral Home, Benson.

Betty Lou Manley, 93, of Sauk Rapids, formerly of Spicer, died June 30. Service 11 a.m. July 10 at Our Lady of the Lakes Catholic Church, Spicer. Peterson Brothers Green Lake Funeral Home.

Loren Olson, 68, of Alexandria, died June 18. Service noon July 9 at Alexandria City Park Band Shelter.

Alice Schmitz, 86, of Willmar, died July 6. Service 11 a.m. July 14 at Church of St. Mary, Willmar. Peterson Brothers Funeral Home, Willmar.

Melvin Schwartz, 82, of Pennock, died July 3. Service 11 a.m. July 8 at Redeemer Lutheran Church, Willmar. Harvey Anderson Funeral Home, Willmar.

Charlotte (Chrs) Stieren, 69, of Lake Lillian, died Dec. 13, 2022. Service 10 a.m. July 15 at Open Door Christian Church, Spicer.

Pastor Robert “Bob” I. Wilman, 80, of Willmar, died June 24. Service 1 p.m. July 8 at Willmar Bible Church. Peterson Brothers Funeral Home.

