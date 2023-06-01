99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Thursday, June 1

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Funeral service listing published June 1, 2023

Area funerals scheduled through June 7, 2023

A pair of white lilies against a reflective background.
West Central Tribune staff report
By West Central Tribune staff report
Today at 6:00 AM

This funeral services listing is presented as a public service by the West Central Tribune.

Cody Lee Campbell, 32, of Hector, died Nov. 27. Service 1 to 4 p.m. June 3 at Dethlef’s Community Center, Spicer. Northern Peace Funeral Home.

James Copeland, 59, of Atwater, died Dec. 20. Service 11 a.m. June 2 at Bethlehem Lutheran Church, Atwater. Johnson-Hagglund Funeral Service, Litchfield.

Esther Evans, 96, of New London, formerly of Pipestone, died May 26. Service 11 a.m. June 2 at Our Lady of the Lakes Catholic Church, Spicer. Johnson Funeral Home, New London.

Richard Hanson, 85, of Belgrade, died May 28. Service 11 a.m. June 3 at Crow River Lutheran Church, Belgrade. Johnson Funeral Home, Belgrade.

Diane John, 79, of Willmar, died May 27. Service 4 to 5:30 p.m. June 5 at Robbins Island 4-Season Shelter, Willmar. West Central Cremation Services.

ADVERTISEMENT

Lavina Knutson, 85, of New London, formerly of Sacred Heart, died April 26. Service 1 p.m. June 3 at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church, Sacred Heart. Peterson Brothers Funeral Home.

Pat Murphy-Olson, 96, of Minnetonka, died May 19. Service 9:30 a.m. June 2 at St. Therese of Deephaven Catholic Church, Wayzata. Washburn McReavy.

Vernon Spartz, 89, of New London, died Feb. 17. Service 11 a.m. June 3 at Our Lady of the Lakes Catholic Church, Spicer. Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home, Eden Valley.

RECENT Obituaries:

West Central Tribune staff report
By West Central Tribune staff report
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "West Central Tribune staff report." Often, the "West Central Tribune staff report" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

The West Central Tribune newsroom can be reached via email:
news@wctrib.com or phone 320-235-1150.
What To Read Next
Stock art of red and blue emergency lights atop a police vehicle.
Local
Records published June 1, 2023
June 01, 2023 05:00 AM
 · 
By  West Central Tribune staff report
Stock image of a picket fence along a yard
Community
Good Neighbors published May 31, 2023
May 31, 2023 11:55 AM
 · 
By  West Central Tribune staff report
WCT.STOCK.AOR.2023.jpg
Community
Around Our Region published May 31, 2023
May 31, 2023 08:40 AM
 · 
By  West Central Tribune staff report
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Local Sports and News
Tribune's track and field roundup
Prep
Track and field roundup: Minnewaska sends 7 athletes to state meet
May 31, 2023 11:24 PM
 · 
By  Tom Elliott
BBE senior Brady Schwinghammer watches his shot go towards the green on hole No. 18 during Day 2 of the Section 5A championship on Wednesday, May 31, 2023 at Eagle Creek Golf Club in Willmar.
Prep
Golf: BBE Jaguars' boys cool, calm, relaxed in section repeat
May 31, 2023 11:22 PM
 · 
By  Joe Brown
LQPV junior Kaitlyn Kittelson hits a shot out of the bunker on hole No. 16 during Day 2 of the Section 5A championship on Wednesday, May 31, 2023 at Eagle Creek Golf Club in Willmar.
Prep
Golf roundup: LQPV Eagle girls make it a 5-peat
May 31, 2023 11:08 PM
 · 
By  Joe Brown
Tribune's track and field roundup
Prep
Track and field: Litchfield Dragons send three to state after Day 1
May 31, 2023 01:47 PM
 · 
By  Michael Lyne