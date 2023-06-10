99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Funeral service listing published June 10, 2023

Area funerals scheduled through June 17, 2023

West Central Tribune staff report
Today at 5:21 AM

This funeral services listing is presented as a public service by the West Central Tribune.

Donald Anderson, 86, of Spicer, died May 21. Service 2 p.m. June 10 at Faith Lutheran Church, Spicer. Johnson Funeral Home, New London.

Gary Anfinson, 84, of Spicer, died May 21. Service 11 a.m. June 16 at Hope Presbyterian Church, Spicer. Johnson Funeral Home, New London.

Merideth Brown, 76, of Montevideo, died June 4. Service 2 p.m. June 10 at Salem Lutheran Church, Montevideo. Anderson-TeBeest Funeral Home.

John “Jack” Christenson, 83, of Okeechobee, Florida, died Jan. 1. Service noon June 10 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Wahkon. Methven Funeral and Cremation Services, Mille Lacs Chapel, Isle.

Zandra Davenport, 52, of Atwater, died May 29. Service 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. June 17 at the Spicer American Legion. Peterson Brothers Funeral Home, Willmar.

Richard Friedlein, 63, of Maplewood, died June 2. Service 2 p.m. June 17 at Track Bar and Grill, Benson. Zniewski Funeral Home.

Jeff Keltgen, 64, of Olivia, died May 29. Service 11 a.m. June 15 at Cross of Calvary Lutheran Church, Olivia. Dirks-Blem Funeral Service, Olivia.

Sharon Larson, 84, of Willmar, died March 24. Service 11 a.m. June 16 at Church of St. Mary, Willmar. Harvey Anderson Funeral Home, Willmar.

Marcia Skindelien, 89, of Sunburg, died June 5. Service 11 a.m. June 12 at Hope Lutheran Church, Sunburg. Peterson Brothers Sunburg Funeral Home.

Alan Williams, 49, of Byron formerly Willmar, died May 23. Service 5 to 7 p.m. June 14 at Harvey Anderson Funeral Home, Willmar.

RECENT Obituaries:

