Funeral service listing published June 12, 2023

Area funerals scheduled through June 17, 2023

A pair of white lilies against a reflective background.
West Central Tribune staff report
Today at 6:02 AM

This funeral services listing is presented as a public service by the West Central Tribune.

Gary Anfinson, 84, of Spicer, died May 21. Service 11 a.m. June 16 at Hope Presbyterian Church, Spicer. Johnson Funeral Home, New London.

Zandra Davenport, 52, of Atwater, died May 29. Service 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. June 17 at the Spicer American Legion. Peterson Brothers Funeral Home, Willmar.

Richard Friedlein, 63, of Maplewood, died June 2. Service 2 p.m. June 17 at Track Bar and Grill, Benson. Zniewski Funeral Home.

Cheryl Rae Schroeder Grussing, 78, formerly of Raymond, died April 28. Service 11 a.m. June 17 at Kozlak-Radulovich Maple Grove Chapel.

Jeff Keltgen, 64, of Olivia, died May 29. Service 11 a.m. June 15 at Cross of Calvary Lutheran Church, Olivia. Dirks-Blem Funeral Service, Olivia.

Sharon Larson, 84, of Willmar, died March 24. Service 11 a.m. June 16 at Church of St. Mary, Willmar. Harvey Anderson Funeral Home, Willmar.

Marcia Skindelien, 89, of Sunburg, died June 5. Service 11 a.m. June 12 at Hope Lutheran Church, Sunburg. Peterson Brothers Sunburg Funeral Home.

Alan Williams, 49, of Byron, formerly of Willmar, died May 23. Service 5 to 7 p.m. June 14 at Harvey Anderson Funeral Home, Willmar.

West Central Tribune staff report
By West Central Tribune staff report
