Funeral service listing published June 14, 2023

Area funerals scheduled through June 20, 2023

A pair of white lilies against a reflective background.
West Central Tribune staff report
Today at 6:03 AM

This funeral services listing is presented as a public service by the West Central Tribune.

Gary Anfinson, 84, of Spicer, died May 21. Service 11 a.m. June 16 at Hope Presbyterian Church, Spicer. Johnson Funeral Home, New London.

Zandra Davenport, 52, of Atwater, died May 29. Service 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. June 17 at the American Legion in Spicer. Peterson Brothers Funeral Home, Willmar.

Steve Dirks, 71, of Olivia, died June 10. Service 11 a.m. June 17 at St. Aloysius Catholic Church, Olivia. Dirks-Blem Funeral Service, Olivia.

Richard Friedlein, 63, of Maplewood, died June 2. Service 2 p.m. June 17 at Track Bar and Grill, Benson. Zniewski Funeral Home.

Kyle Goosmann, 54, of Willmar, died June 9. Service 10:30 a.m. June 15 at Calvary Lutheran Church, Willmar. Peterson Brothers Funeral Home, Willmar.

Cheryl Rae Schroeder Grussing, 78, formerly of Raymond, died April 28. Service 11 a.m. June 17 at Kozlak-Radulovich Maple Grove Chapel.

David Johnson, 89, of Raymond, died June 10. Service 5 to 7 p.m. June 15 at Harvey Anderson Funeral Home, Willmar.

Jeff Keltgen, 64, of Olivia, died May 29. Service 11 a.m. June 15 at Cross of Calvary Lutheran Church, Olivia. Dirks-Blem Funeral Service, Olivia.

Sharon Larson, 84, of Willmar, died March 24. Service 11 a.m. June 16 at Church of St. Mary, Willmar. Harvey Anderson Funeral Home, Willmar.

Michael Rindfleisch, 62, of Pennock, died May 30. Service 7:30 p.m. June 20 at Peterson Brothers Funeral Home, Willmar.

Brenda Avila-Ruano, 55, of Willmar, died June 11. Service 3 p.m. June 16 at Harvey Anderson Funeral Home, Willmar.

Harriet Ruschen, 90, of Raymond, died June 10. Service 11 a.m. June 20 at Bunde Christian Reformed Church, Clara City. Tri-County Funeral Home, Prinsburg.

Alan Williams, 49, of Byron, formerly of Willmar, died May 23. Service 5 to 7 p.m. June 14 at Harvey Anderson Funeral Home, Willmar.

RECENT Obituaries:

