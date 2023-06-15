Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Thursday, June 15

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Funeral service listing published June 15, 2023

Area funerals scheduled through June 21, 2023

A pair of white lilies against a reflective background.
West Central Tribune staff report
By West Central Tribune staff report
Today at 6:00 AM

This funeral services listing is presented as a public service by the West Central Tribune.

Gary Anfinson, 84, of Spicer, died May 21. Service 11 a.m. June 16 at Hope Presbyterian Church, Spicer. Johnson Funeral Home, New London.

Zandra Davenport, 52, of Atwater, died May 29. Service 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. June 17 at the American Legion in Spicer. Peterson Brothers Funeral Home, Willmar.

Steve Dirks, 71, of Olivia, died June 10. Service 11 a.m. June 17 at St. Aloysius Catholic Church, Olivia. Dirks-Blem Funeral Service, Olivia.

Richard Friedlein, 63, of Maplewood, died June 2. Service 2 p.m. June 17 at Track Bar and Grill, Benson. Zniewski Funeral Home.

Kyle Goosmann, 54, of Willmar, died June 9. Service 10:30 a.m. June 15 at Calvary Lutheran Church, Willmar. Peterson Brothers Funeral Home, Willmar.

ADVERTISEMENT

Cheryl Rae Schroeder Grussing, 78, formerly of Raymond, died April 28. Service 11 a.m. June 17 at Kozlak-Radulovich Maple Grove Chapel.

David Johnson, 89, of Raymond, died June 10. Service 5 to 7 p.m. June 15 at Harvey Anderson Funeral Home, Willmar.

Jeff Keltgen, 64, of Olivia, died May 29. Service 11 a.m. June 15 at Cross of Calvary Lutheran Church, Olivia. Dirks-Blem Funeral Service, Olivia.

Sharon Larson, 84, of Willmar, died March 24. Service 11 a.m. June 16 at Church of St. Mary, Willmar. Harvey Anderson Funeral Home, Willmar.

Gregory Plowman, 64, of Willmar, died March 25. Service 11 a.m. June 22 at Holland Township Cemetery, Prinsburg. Harvey Anderson Funeral Home.

Michael Rindfleisch, 62, of Pennock, died May 30. Service 7:30 p.m. June 20 at Peterson Brothers Funeral Home, Willmar.

Brenda Avila-Ruano, 55, of Willmar, died June 11. Service 3 p.m. June 16 at Harvey Anderson Funeral Home, Willmar.

Harriet Ruschen, 90, of Raymond, died June 10. Service 11 a.m. June 20 at Bunde Christian Reformed Church, Clara City. Tri-County Funeral Home, Prinsburg.

ADVERTISEMENT

RECENT Obituaries:

West Central Tribune staff report
By West Central Tribune staff report
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "West Central Tribune staff report." Often, the "West Central Tribune staff report" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

The West Central Tribune newsroom can be reached via email:
news@wctrib.com or phone 320-235-1150.
What To Read Next
Stock art of red and blue emergency lights atop a police vehicle.
Local
Records published June 15, 2023
June 15, 2023 04:58 AM
 · 
By  West Central Tribune staff report
The Swift County Courthouse in Benson.
Local
Western Minnesota's Swift County focusing on staffing struggles
June 15, 2023 04:12 AM
 · 
By  Tom Cherveny
Amy Nieland
Local
Central Community Transit to offer fare-free Willmar city route from July through Dec. 1
June 14, 2023 05:26 PM
 · 
By  Jennifer Kotila
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Local Sports and News
Sugar Beet Days 061023 009.jpg
Local
Look for festivals and events in west central Minnesota
May 01, 2022 11:38 AM
Naviga Damrongnawin of Lundstrum Farm in Bird Island grabs a handful of fresh carrots for a patron at the Uptown Willmar Farmer's Market on Saturday, July 23, 2022.
Community
Farmers markets setting up for summer season sales in west central Minnesota
May 27, 2023 05:22 AM
 · 
By  West Central Tribune staff report
BBE sophomore Brett DeRoo, left, and the Jaguars' dugout greet Luke Dingmann, 21, after he scored a run during a Class A state semifinal game against Fosston on Wednesday, June 14, 2023 at Joe Faber Field in St. Cloud.
Prep
Baseball roundup: No more rallies left for BBE Jaguars at state
June 14, 2023 10:45 PM
 · 
By  Joe Brown
Class A State Golf 061423 001.jpg
Prep
State Class A golf: LQPV sings its way to a state title
June 14, 2023 09:59 PM
 · 
By  Tom Elliott