Funeral service listing published June 16, 2023

Area funerals scheduled through June 23, 2023

A pair of white lilies against a reflective background.
West Central Tribune staff report
By West Central Tribune staff report
Today at 6:00 AM

This funeral services listing is presented as a public service by the West Central Tribune.

Gary Anfinson, 84, of Spicer, died May 21. Service 11 a.m. June 16 at Hope Presbyterian Church, Spicer. Johnson Funeral Home, New London.

Gabriel Benson, 26, of Minneapolis, formerly of Willmar, died June 9. Service 3 p.m. June 18 at Augsburg University Chapel, Minneapolis. Cremation Society of Minnesota.

Zandra Davenport, 52, of Atwater, died May 29. Service 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. June 17 at the American Legion in Spicer. Peterson Brothers Funeral Home, Willmar.

Steve Dirks, 71, of Olivia, died June 10. Service 11 a.m. June 17 at St. Aloysius Catholic Church, Olivia. Dirks-Blem Funeral Service, Olivia.

Richard Friedlein, 63, of Maplewood, died June 2. Service 2 p.m. June 17 at Track Bar and Grill, Benson. Zniewski Funeral Home.

Cheryl Rae Schroeder Grussing, 78, formerly of Raymond, died April 28. Service 11 a.m. June 17 at Kozlak-Radulovich Maple Grove Chapel.

Floyd Gulbranson, 93, of Belgrade, died June 13. Service 11 a.m. June 19 at Harvey Anderson Funeral Home, Willmar.

Connie Larson, 73, of Willmar, died June 2. Service 5 to 7 p.m. June 23 at Harvey Anderson Funeral Home, Willmar.

Sharon Larson, 84, of Willmar, died March 24. Service 11 a.m. June 16 at Church of St. Mary, Willmar. Harvey Anderson Funeral Home, Willmar.

Gregory Plowman, 64, of Willmar, died March 25. Service 11 a.m. June 22 at Holland Township Cemetery, Prinsburg. Harvey Anderson Funeral Home.

Lynda Portinga, 83, of Maryville, Illinois, died June 11. Service 4:30 p.m. June 23 at Collinsville-Troy Church of Christ, Collinsville, Illinois.

Michael Rindfleisch, 62, of Pennock, died May 30. Service 7:30 p.m. June 20 at Peterson Brothers Funeral Home, Willmar.

Brenda Avila-Ruano, 55, of Willmar, died June 11. Service 3 p.m. June 16 at Harvey Anderson Funeral Home, Willmar.

Harriet Ruschen, 90, of Raymond, died June 10. Service 11 a.m. June 20 at Bunde Christian Reformed Church, Clara City. Tri-County Funeral Home, Prinsburg.

Gary Sims, 71, of Maynard, died June 9. Service 5 to 8 p.m. June 23 at Maynard Event Center. Peterson Brothers Funeral Home, Willmar.

The West Central Tribune newsroom can be reached via email:
news@wctrib.com or phone 320-235-1150.
