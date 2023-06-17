Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Funeral service listing published June 17, 2023

Area funerals scheduled through June 24, 2023

A pair of white lilies against a reflective background.
West Central Tribune staff report
West Central Tribune staff report
Today at 6:00 AM

This funeral services listing is presented as a public service by the West Central Tribune.

Judith Aagesen, 86, of Willmar, died June 14. Service 11 a.m. June 19 at Church of St. Mary, Willmar. Harvey Anderson Funeral Home, Willmar.

Gabriel Benson, 26, of Minneapolis, formerly of Willmar, died June 9. Service 3 p.m. June 18 at Augsburg University Chapel, Minneapolis. Cremation Society of Minnesota.

Zandra Davenport, 52, of Atwater, died May 29. Service 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. June 17 at the American Legion in Spicer. Peterson Brothers Funeral Home, Willmar.

Steve Dirks, 71, of Olivia, died June 10. Service 11 a.m. June 17 at St. Aloysius Catholic Church, Olivia. Dirks-Blem Funeral Service, Olivia.

Richard Friedlein, 63, of Maplewood, died June 2. Service 2 p.m. June 17 at Track Bar and Grill, Benson. Zniewski Funeral Home.

Cheryl Rae Schroeder Grussing, 78, formerly of Raymond, died April 28. Service 11 a.m. June 17 at Kozlak-Radulovich Maple Grove Chapel.

Floyd Gulbranson, 93, of Belgrade, died June 13. Service 11 a.m. June 19 at Harvey Anderson Funeral Home, Willmar.

Connie Larson, 73, of Willmar, died June 2. Service 5 to 7 p.m. June 23 at Harvey Anderson Funeral Home, Willmar.

Patricia (Pat, Patti) McConville, 81, of New Richmond, Wisconsin, died May 6. Service 11 a.m. June 24 at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, New Richmond.

Jerry Miller, 71, of Pennock and Swenson Lake, died May 4. Service 11 a.m. June 24 at the Tony Flannigan residence, 30897 185th Street, Paynesville.

Richard Olson, 89, of Bloomington, died April 29. Service 11 a.m. June 24 at Huber Funeral Chapel, Eden Prairie.

Kenneth Pauly, 69, of Willmar, died June 13. Service 11 a.m. June 21 at Church of St. Mary, Willmar. Harvey Anderson Funeral home, Willmar.

Gregory Plowman, 64, of Willmar, died March 25. Service 11 a.m. June 22 at Holland Township Cemetery, Prinsburg. Harvey Anderson Funeral Home.

Lynda Portinga, 83, of Maryville, Illinois, died June 11. Service 4:30 p.m. June 23 at Collinsville-Troy Church of Christ, Collinsville, Illinois.

Guida Quale, 100, of Clara City, formerly of Willmar, died June 13. Service 11 a.m. June 19 at Calvary Lutheran Church, Willmar. Harvey Anderson Funeral Home, Willmar.

Michael Rindfleisch, 62, of Pennock, died May 30. Service 7:30 p.m. June 20 at Peterson Brothers Funeral Home, Willmar.

Harriet Ruschen, 90, of Raymond, died June 10. Service 11 a.m. June 20 at Bunde Christian Reformed Church, Clara City. Tri-County Funeral Home, Prinsburg.

Gary Sims, 71, of Maynard, died June 9. Service 5 to 8 p.m. June 23 at Maynard Event Center. Peterson Brothers Funeral Home, Willmar.

Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "West Central Tribune staff report." Often, the "West Central Tribune staff report" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

The West Central Tribune newsroom can be reached via email:
news@wctrib.com or phone 320-235-1150.
