Funeral service listing published June 2, 2023

This funeral services listing is presented as a public service by the West Central Tribune.

Cody Lee Campbell, 32, of Hector, died Nov. 27. Service 1 to 4 p.m. June 3 at Dethlef’s Community Center, Spicer. Northern Peace Funeral Home.

James Copeland, 59, of Atwater, died Dec. 20. Service 11 a.m. June 2 at Bethlehem Lutheran Church, Atwater. Johnson-Hagglund Funeral Service, Litchfield.

Esther Evans, 96, of New London, formerly of Pipestone, died May 26. Service 11 a.m. June 2 at Our Lady of the Lakes Catholic Church, Spicer. Johnson Funeral Home, New London.

Richard Hanson, 85, of Belgrade, died May 28. Service 11 a.m. June 3 at Crow River Lutheran Church, Belgrade. Johnson Funeral Home, Belgrade.

Diane John, 79, of Willmar, died May 27. Service 4 to 5:30 p.m. June 5 at Robbins Island 4-Season Shelter, Willmar. West Central Cremation Services.

Lavina Knutson, 85, of New London, formerly of Sacred Heart, died April 26. Service 1 p.m. June 3 at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church, Sacred Heart. Peterson Brothers Funeral Home.

Laurie Mortenson, 65, of Benson, died May 30. Service 11 a.m. June 3 at Pilgrim Congregational United Church of Christ, Benson. Zniewski Funeral Home.

Pat Murphy-Olson, 96, of Minnetonka, died May 19. Service 9:30 a.m. June 2 at St. Therese of Deephaven Catholic Church, Wayzata. Washburn McReavy.

Vernon Spartz, 89, of New London, died Feb. 17. Service 11 a.m. June 3 at Our Lady of the Lakes Catholic Church, Spicer. Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home, Eden Valley.

Jeanne Thayer, 94, of Park Rapids, died May 31. Service 11 a.m. June 7 at Calvary Lutheran Church, Park Rapids. Cease Family Funeral Home, Park Rapids.