Funeral service listing published June 20, 2023

Area funerals scheduled through June 27, 2023

A pair of white lilies against a reflective background.
West Central Tribune staff report
Today at 6:00 AM

This funeral services listing is presented as a public service by the West Central Tribune.

Eleanor Bates, 89, of Willmar, died June 16. Service 11 a.m. June 23 at Church of St. Mary, Willmar. Peterson Brothers Funeral Home, Willmar.

Joan Gunderson, 89, of Willmar, died June 15. Service 2 p.m. June 22 at Vinje Lutheran Church, Willmar. Peterson Brothers Funeral Home, Willmar.

Connie Larson, 73, of Willmar, died June 2. Service 5 to 7 p.m. June 23 at Harvey Anderson Funeral Home, Willmar.

Patricia (Pat, Patti) McConville, 81, of New Richmond, Wisconsin, died May 6. Service 11 a.m. June 24 at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, New Richmond.

Jerry Miller, 71, of Pennock and Swenson Lake, died May 4. Service 11 a.m. June 24 at the Tony Flannigan residence, 30897 185th Street, Paynesville.

Richard Olson, 89, of Bloomington, died April 29. Service 11 a.m. June 24 at Huber Funeral Chapel, Eden Prairie.

Kenneth Pauly, 69, of Willmar, died June 13. Service 11 a.m. June 21 at Church of St. Mary, Willmar. Harvey Anderson Funeral Home, Willmar.

Gregory Plowman, 64, of Willmar, died March 25. Service 11 a.m. June 22 at Holland Township Cemetery, Prinsburg. Harvey Anderson Funeral Home.

Lynda Portinga, 83, of Maryville, Illinois, died June 11. Service 4:30 p.m. June 23 at Collinsville-Troy Church of Christ, Collinsville, Illinois.

Michael Rindfleisch, 62, of Pennock, died May 30. Service 7:30 p.m. June 20 at Peterson Brothers Funeral Home, Willmar.

Harriet Ruschen, 90, of Raymond, died June 10. Service 11 a.m. June 20 at Bunde Christian Reformed Church, Clara City. Tri-County Funeral Home, Prinsburg.

Gary Sims, 71, of Maynard, died June 9. Service 5 to 8 p.m. June 23 at Maynard Event Center. Peterson Brothers Funeral Home, Willmar.

LaVonne Spanier, 75, of Cold Spring, formerly of Lake Henry, died June 15. Service 11 a.m. June 22 at St. Louis Catholic Church, Paynesville. Johnson Funeral Home, Paynesville.

RECENT Obituaries:

