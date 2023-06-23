Funeral service listing published June 23, 2023

This funeral services listing is presented as a public service by the West Central Tribune.

Jose Baranco, 76, of Prinsburg, died June 15. Service 1 p.m. July 1 at Word of Faith Family Church, Willmar. Peterson Brothers Funeral Home, Willmar.

Eleanor Bates, 89, of Willmar, died June 16. Service 11 a.m. June 23 at Church of St. Mary, Willmar. Peterson Brothers Funeral Home, Willmar.

Marilyn Gandrud, 84, of Bemidji, died May 31. Service 11 a.m. June 26 at Hope Lutheran Church, Sunburg. Olson Schwartz Funeral Home.

Connie Larson, 73, of Willmar, died June 2. Service 5 to 7 p.m. June 23 at Harvey Anderson Funeral Home, Willmar.

Patricia (Pat, Patti) McConville, 81, of New Richmond, Wisconsin, died May 6. Service 11 a.m. June 24 at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, New Richmond.

Jerry Miller, 71, of Pennock and Swenson Lake, died May 4. Service 11 a.m. June 24 at the Tony Flannigan residence, 30897 185th Street, Paynesville.

Richard Olson, 89, of Bloomington, died April 29. Service 11 a.m. June 24 at Huber Funeral Chapel, Eden Prairie.

Lynda Portinga, 83, of Maryville, Illinois, died June 11. Service 4:30 p.m. June 23 at Collinsville-Troy Church of Christ, Collinsville, Illinois.

Gary Sims, 71, of Maynard, died June 9. Service 5 to 8 p.m. June 23 at Maynard Event Center. Peterson Brothers Funeral Home, Willmar.

Judy Zaccheo, 80, of Alexandria, formerly of Bechyn, died April 10. Service 2 p.m. June 30 at Harvey Anderson Funeral Home, Willmar.