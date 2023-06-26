Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Funeral service listing published June 26, 2023

Area funerals scheduled through July 1, 2023

A pair of white lilies against a reflective background.
West Central Tribune staff report
Today at 6:04 AM

This funeral services listing is presented as a public service by the West Central Tribune.

Phyllis Allen, 95, of Alamo, Texas, formerly of Spicer, died May 28. Service 2 p.m. July 1 at Peterson Brothers Funeral Home, Willmar.

Jose Baranco, 76, of Prinsburg, died June 15. Service 1 p.m. July 1 at Word of Faith Family Church, Willmar. Peterson Brothers Funeral Home, Willmar.

Alys Barr, 88, of St. Paul, formerly Willmar, died June 13. Service 1 p.m. July 1 at Bethel Lutheran Church, Willmar.

Gordon Bloomquist, 92, of Kandiyohi, died June 20. Service 11 a.m. July 1 at Green Lake Free Lutheran Church, Spicer. Johnson Funeral Home, New London.

Randy Gilberts, 67, of Lake Lillian, died June 22. Service 1 p.m. July 1 at the family farm. K-M Funeral Home, Lake Lillian.

Jill Ellingson-Hegstrom, 51, of Hawick, died June 18. Service noon July 1 at Jill’s home at 21192 137th St. N.E., Hawick. Johnson Funeral Home, New London.

William (Billy) French, 87, of Lake Lillian, died June 21. Service 11 a.m. June 28 at the Church of Our Lady of the Lakes, Spicer. K-M Funeral Home, Lake Lillian.

Marilyn Gandrud, 84, of Bemidji, died May 31. Service 11 a.m. June 26 at Hope Lutheran Church, Sunburg. Olson Schwartz Funeral Home.

Dorothy Johnson, 100, of Atwater, died June 20. Service 11 a.m. June 27 at Bethlehem Lutheran Church, Atwater. Peterson Brothers Atwater Funeral Home.

David Solbreken, 73, of rural Brooten, died May 20. Service 11 a.m. July 1 at Peterson Brothers Sunburg Funeral Home.

Arland Vikse, 90, of Willmar, died June 22. Service 10:30 a.m. June 29 at Calvary Lutheran Church. Peterson Brothers Funeral Home, Willmar.

Judy Zaccheo, 80, of Alexandria, formerly of Bechyn, died April 10. Service 2 p.m. June 30 at Harvey Anderson Funeral Home, Willmar.

