Funeral service listing published June 29, 2023

This funeral services listing is presented as a public service by the West Central Tribune.

Phyllis Allen, 95, of Alamo, Texas, formerly of Spicer, died May 28. Service 2 p.m. July 1 at Peterson Brothers Funeral Home, Willmar.

Ursula “Toots” Amberg, 89, of Olivia, died June 24. Service 11 a.m. June 30 at St. Aloysius Catholic Church, Olivia. Dirks-Blem Funeral Service, Olivia.

Jose Baranco, 76, of Prinsburg, died June 15. Service 1 p.m. July 1 at Word of Faith Family Church, Willmar. Peterson Brothers Funeral Home, Willmar.

Alys Barr, 88, of St. Paul, formerly Willmar, died June 13. Service 1 p.m. July 1 at Bethel Lutheran Church, Willmar.

Gordon Bloomquist, 92, of Kandiyohi, died June 20. Service 11 a.m. July 1 at Green Lake Free Lutheran Church, Spicer. Johnson Funeral Home, New London.

ADVERTISEMENT

Jill Ellingson-Hegstrom, 51, of Hawick, died June 18. Service noon July 1 at Jill’s home at 21192 137th St. N.E., Hawick. Johnson Funeral Home, New London.

Randy Gilberts, 67, of Lake Lillian, died June 22. Service 1 p.m. July 1 at his family farm. K-M Funeral Home, Lake Lillian.

Rose Maus, 90, of rural Maynard, died June 23. Service 11 a.m. June 29 at Trinity Lutheran Church of Havelock, rural Montevideo. Anderson - TeBeest Funeral Home, Montevideo.

Ordean Schmidt, 96, of Glenwood, died June 15. Service 11 a.m. June 29 at Glenwood Lutheran Church. Hoplin-Hitchcock Funeral Home.

David Solbreken, 73, of rural Brooten, died May 20. Service 11 a.m. July 1 at Peterson Brothers Sunburg Funeral Home.

Roger Julian Turnquist, 92, of Willmar, died June 22. Service 11 a.m. June 29 at Harvey Anderson Funeral Home, Willmar.

Arland G. Vikse, 90, of Willmar, died June 22. Service 10:30 a.m. June 29 at Calvary Lutheran Church, Willmar. Peterson Brothers Funeral Home.

Judy Zaccheo, 80, of Alexandria, formerly of Bechyn, died April 10. Service 2 p.m. June 30 at Harvey Anderson Funeral Home, Willmar.

ADVERTISEMENT