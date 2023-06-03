Funeral service listing published June 3, 2023

This funeral services listing is presented as a public service by the West Central Tribune.

Donald Anderson, 86, of Spicer, died May 21. Service 2 p.m. June 10 at Faith Lutheran Church, Spicer. Johnson Funeral Home, New London.

Cody Lee Campbell, 32, of Hector, died Nov. 27. Service 1 to 4 p.m. June 3 at Dethlef’s Community Center, Spicer. Northern Peace Funeral Home.

John “Jack” Christenson, 83, of Okeechobee, Florida, died Jan. 1. Service 12 p.m. June 10 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Wahkon. Methven Funeral and Cremation Services, Mille Lacs Chapel, Isle.

Victoria “Vicki” Ditterich, 68, of Willmar, died May 27. Service 11 a.m. June 7 at Peterson Brothers Funeral Home, Willmar.

Richard Hanson, 85, of Belgrade, died May 28. Service 11 a.m. June 3 at Crow River Lutheran Church, Belgrade. Johnson Funeral Home, Belgrade.

Diane John, 79, of Willmar, died May 27. Service 4 to 5:30 p.m. June 5 at Robbins Island Four-Season Shelter, Willmar. West Central Cremation Services.

Lambert Kleene, 85, of Willmar, died June 1. Service 11 a.m. June 6 at Bunde Christian Reformed Church, Bunde. Wing-Bain Funeral Home.

Lavina Knutson, 85, of New London, formerly of Sacred Heart, died April 26. Service 1 p.m. June 3 at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church, Sacred Heart. Peterson Brothers Funeral Home.

Adeline Lohn, 93, of New London, died June 1. Service 11 a.m. June 7 at Peace Lutheran Church, New London. Johnson Funeral Home, New London.

Laurie Mortenson, 65, of Benson, died May 30. Service 11 a.m. June 3 at Pilgrim Congregational United Church of Christ, Benson. Zniewski Funeral Home.

Nick Scheeler, 53, of Silver Lake, formerly of Willmar, died May 26. Service 11 a.m. June 3 at Kandiyohi County Park 2, Lake Lillian. Peterson Brothers Funeral Home.

Vernon Spartz, 89, of New London, died Feb. 17. Service 11 a.m. June 3 at Our Lady of the Lakes Catholic Church, Spicer. Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home, Eden Valley.

Jeanne Thayer, 94, of Park Rapids, died May 31. Service 11 a.m. June 7 at Calvary Lutheran Church, Park Rapids. Cease Family Funeral Home, Park Rapids.

Beverly Williams, 80, of Willmar, died May 31. Service 5 to 7 p.m. June 6 at Peterson Brothers Funeral Home, Willmar.