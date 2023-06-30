Funeral service listing published June 30, 2023

This funeral services listing is presented as a public service by the West Central Tribune.

Phyllis Allen, 95, of Alamo, Texas, formerly of Spicer, died May 28. Service 2 p.m. July 1 at Peterson Brothers Funeral Home, Willmar.

Ursula “Toots” Amberg, 89, of Olivia, died June 24. Service 11 a.m. June 30 at St. Aloysius Catholic Church, Olivia. Dirks-Blem Funeral Service, Olivia.

Jose Baranco, 76, of Prinsburg, died June 15. Service 1 p.m. July 1 at Word of Faith Family Church, Willmar. Peterson Brothers Funeral Home, Willmar.

Alys Barr, 88, of St. Paul, formerly Willmar, died June 13. Service 1 p.m. July 1 at Bethel Lutheran Church, Willmar.

Dorothy M. Benson, 101, of Willmar, died Oct. 31, 2022. Service 10:30 a.m. July 1 at Grove City Baptist Church. Peterson Brothers Funeral Home, Willmar.

Gordon Bloomquist, 92, of Kandiyohi, died June 20. Service 11 a.m. July 1 at Green Lake Free Lutheran Church, Spicer. Johnson Funeral Home, New London.

Jill Ellingson-Hegstrom, 51, of Hawick, died June 18. Service noon July 1 at Jill’s home at 21192 137th St. N.E., Hawick. Johnson Funeral Home, New London.

Randy Gilberts, 67, of Lake Lillian, died June 22. Service 1 p.m. July 1 at his family farm. K-M Funeral Home, Lake Lillian.

David Solbreken, 73, of rural Brooten, died May 20. Service 11 a.m. July 1 at Peterson Brothers Sunburg Funeral Home.

Judy Zaccheo, 80, of Alexandria, formerly of Bechyn, died April 10. Service 2 p.m. June 30 at Harvey Anderson Funeral Home, Willmar.