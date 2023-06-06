99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Funeral service listing published June 6, 2023

Area funerals scheduled through June 13, 2023

A pair of white lilies against a reflective background.
West Central Tribune staff report
By West Central Tribune staff report
Today at 6:00 AM

This funeral services listing is presented as a public service by the West Central Tribune.

Donald Anderson, 86, of Spicer, died May 21. Service 2 p.m. June 10 at Faith Lutheran Church, Spicer. Johnson Funeral Home, New London.

John “Jack” Christenson, 83, of Okeechobee, Florida, died Jan. 1. Service 12 p.m. June 10 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Wahkon. Methven Funeral and Cremation Services, Mille Lacs Chapel, Isle.

Victoria “Vicki” Ditterich, 68, of Willmar, died May 27. Service 11 a.m. June 7 at Peterson Brothers Funeral Home, Willmar.

Eleanor Erickson, 86, of Granite Falls, died June 2. Service 11 a.m. June 8 at Granite Falls Lutheran Church. Wing-Bain Funeral Home.

Lambert Kleene, 85, of Willmar, died June 1. Service 11 a.m. June 6 at Bunde Christian Reformed Church, Bunde. Wing-Bain Funeral Home.

Adeline Lohn, 93, of New London, died June 1. Service 11 a.m. June 7 at Peace Lutheran Church, New London. Johnson Funeral Home, New London.

Jeanne Thayer, 94, of Park Rapids, died May 31. Service 11 a.m. June 7 at Calvary Lutheran Church, Park Rapids. Cease Family Funeral Home, Park Rapids.

Beverly Williams, 80, of Willmar, died May 31. Service 5 to 7 p.m. June 6 at Peterson Brothers Funeral Home, Willmar.

