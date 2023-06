Funeral service listing published June 6, 2023

This funeral services listing is presented as a public service by the West Central Tribune.

Donald Anderson, 86, of Spicer, died May 21. Service 2 p.m. June 10 at Faith Lutheran Church, Spicer. Johnson Funeral Home, New London.

John โ€œJackโ€ Christenson, 83, of Okeechobee, Florida, died Jan. 1. Service 12 p.m. June 10 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Wahkon. Methven Funeral and Cremation Services, Mille Lacs Chapel, Isle.

Victoria โ€œVickiโ€ Ditterich, 68, of Willmar, died May 27. Service 11 a.m. June 7 at Peterson Brothers Funeral Home, Willmar.

Eleanor Erickson, 86, of Granite Falls, died June 2. Service 11 a.m. June 8 at Granite Falls Lutheran Church. Wing-Bain Funeral Home.

Lambert Kleene, 85, of Willmar, died June 1. Service 11 a.m. June 6 at Bunde Christian Reformed Church, Bunde. Wing-Bain Funeral Home.

Adeline Lohn, 93, of New London, died June 1. Service 11 a.m. June 7 at Peace Lutheran Church, New London. Johnson Funeral Home, New London.

Jeanne Thayer, 94, of Park Rapids, died May 31. Service 11 a.m. June 7 at Calvary Lutheran Church, Park Rapids. Cease Family Funeral Home, Park Rapids.

Beverly Williams, 80, of Willmar, died May 31. Service 5 to 7 p.m. June 6 at Peterson Brothers Funeral Home, Willmar.