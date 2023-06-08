99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Funeral service listing published June 8, 2023

Area funerals scheduled through June 15, 2023

A pair of white lilies against a reflective background.
West Central Tribune staff report
Today at 6:00 AM

This funeral services listing is presented as a public service by the West Central Tribune.

Donald Anderson, 86, of Spicer, died May 21. Service 2 p.m. June 10 at Faith Lutheran Church, Spicer. Johnson Funeral Home, New London.

Merideth Brown, 76, of Montevideo, died June 4. Service 2 p.m. June 10 at Salem Lutheran Church, Montevideo. Anderson-TeBeest Funeral Home.

John “Jack” Christenson, 83, of Okeechobee, Florida, died Jan. 1. Service 12 p.m. June 10 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Wahkon. Methven Funeral and Cremation Services, Mille Lacs Chapel, Isle.

Eleanor Erickson, 86, of Granite Falls, died June 2. Service 11 a.m. June 8 at Granite Falls Lutheran Church. Wing-Bain Funeral Home.

Michelle Hanson, 47, of Willmar, died June 4. Service 10:30 a.m. June 8 at Refuge Church, Willmar. Harvey Anderson Funeral Home, Willmar.

Jeff Keltgen, 64, of Olivia, died May 29. Service 11 a.m. June 15 at Cross of Calvary Lutheran Church, Olivia. Dirks-Blem Funeral Service, Olivia.

Cora Myhre, 98, of Kerkhoven, died June 3. Service 1 p.m. June 9 at First Reformed Church, Willmar. Harvey Anderson Funeral Home, Willmar.

Marcia Skindelien, 89, of Sunburg, died June 5. Service 11 a.m. June 12 at Hope Lutheran Church, Sunburg. Peterson Brothers Sunburg Funeral Home.

Gloria Stevens, 86, of Bird Island, died June 5. Service 10 a.m. June 9 at Our Saviors Lutheran Church, Bird Island. Dirks-Blem Funeral Service, Olivia.

