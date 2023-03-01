Funeral service listing published March 1, 2023

This funeral services listing is presented as a public service by the West Central Tribune.

Editor's note: The funeral time has been corrected for Phyllis Piepenburg, 93, of Litchfield. Her service is at noon Saturday.

Levi “Lee” Bahr, 89, of Spicer, died Feb. 25. Service 11 a.m. March 4 at Faith Lutheran Church, Spicer. Harvey Anderson Funeral Home, Willmar.

Delores “Delly” Gilbert, 91, of Willmar, formerly of Hibbing, died Feb. 22. Service 1 p.m. March 4, Harvey Anderson Funeral Home, Willmar.

Rodney Gruchow, 56, of Willmar, died Feb. 17. Service 10 a.m. to noon March 1 at Harvey Anderson Funeral Home, Willmar.

Peter Hille, age 86, of Willmar, died Feb. 18. Service 10:30 a.m. March 4 at Peterson Brothers Funeral Home, Willmar.

ADVERTISEMENT

David Malvin, 59, of Atwater, died Feb. 24. Service 5 to 8 p.m. March 3 at Peterson Brothers Atwater Funeral Home.

Phyllis Piepenburg, 93, of Litchfield, died Feb. 26. Service noon March 4 at Beckville Lutheran Church, Litchfield. Johnson Hagglund Funeral Home, Litchfield.

Lolla Schiffman, 94, of Willmar, died Feb. 18. Service 1 p.m. March 1 at Immanuel Evangelical Lutheran Church, Willmar. Harvey Anderson Funeral Home, Willmar.

Cristopher Skonard, 55, of Willmar, died Feb. 22. Service 3:30 p.m. March 3 at Refuge Church, Willmar. Harvey Anderson Funeral Home, Willmar.

Ronald Williams, 89, of Benson, died Feb. 23. Service 11 a.m. March 2 at Our Redeemer’s Lutheran Church, Benson. Zniewski Funeral Home, Benson.