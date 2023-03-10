Funeral service listing published March 10, 2023

This funeral services listing is presented as a public service by the West Central Tribune.

John Carlson, 82, of Albany, formerly of Willmar, died Feb. 8. Service 2 p.m. March 14 at Word of Faith Family Church, Willmar. Harvey Anderson Funeral Home, Willmar.

Jerome “Jerry” Hedman, 85, of Cold Spring, formerly of Pennock, died March 1. Service 11 a.m. March 10 at Peace Lutheran Church, Cold Spring. Wenner Funeral Home, Cold Spring.

Elaine Julius, 99, of Olivia, died March 2. Service 1 p.m. March 15 at Cross of Calvary Lutheran Church, Olivia. Dirks-Blem Funeral Service, Olivia.

Randall “Randy” Lindstrom, 66, of Willmar, died March 4. Service 10:30 a.m. March 13 at Church of St. Mary, Willmar. Harvey Anderson Funeral Home, Willmar.

Georgie Rannestad, 89, of New London, died Feb. 27. Service 11 a.m. March 14 at Faith Lutheran Church, Spicer. Peterson Brothers Green Lake Funeral Home.

ADVERTISEMENT

Gordon Rothwell, 80, of Clara City, died March 2. Service 10:30 a.m. March 10 at Immanuel Lutheran Church, Clara City. Harvey Anderson Funeral Home, Clara City.

Patricia Smith, 76, of Willmar, died Feb. 14. Service 11 a.m. March 17 at Crossroads Community United Methodist Church, Spicer. Peterson Brothers Funeral Home, Willmar.

Maxine Sweeter, 70, of Willmar, died Feb. 20. Service 11 a.m. March 11 at Calvary Lutheran Church, Willmar. Harvey Anderson Funeral Home, Willmar.