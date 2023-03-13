Funeral service listing published March 13, 2023

This funeral services listing is presented as a public service by the West Central Tribune.

John Carlson, 82, of Albany, formerly of Willmar, died Feb. 8. Service 2 p.m. March 14 at Word of Faith Family Church, Willmar. Harvey Anderson Funeral Home, Willmar.

Elaine Julius, 99, of Olivia, died March 2. Service 1 p.m. March 15 at Cross of Calvary Lutheran Church, Olivia. Dirks-Blem Funeral Service, Olivia.

Randall “Randy” Lindstrom, 66, of Willmar, died March 4. Service 10:30 a.m. March 13 at Church of St. Mary, Willmar. Harvey Anderson Funeral Home, Willmar.

Monique Olhausen, 67, of Willmar, died March 5. Service 11 a.m. March 13 at Redwood Valley Funeral Home, Redwood Falls.

Georgie Rannestad, 89, of New London, died Feb. 27. Service 11 a.m. March 14 at Faith Lutheran Church, Spicer. Peterson Brothers Green Lake Funeral Home.

Patricia Smith, 76, of Willmar, died Feb. 14. Service 11 a.m. March 17 at Crossroads Community United Methodist Church, Spicer. Peterson Brothers Funeral Home, Willmar.

Carl Wosje, 85, of Clara City, died March 2. Service 11 a.m. March 18 at Faith Lutheran Church, Clara City. Harvey Anderson Funeral Home, Clara City.