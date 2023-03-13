6 months – only $2 SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Monday, March 13

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Funeral service listing published March 13, 2023

Area funerals scheduled through March 18, 2023

A pair of white lilies against a reflective background.
West Central Tribune staff report
By West Central Tribune staff report
March 13, 2023 06:06 AM

This funeral services listing is presented as a public service by the West Central Tribune.

John Carlson, 82, of Albany, formerly of Willmar, died Feb. 8. Service 2 p.m. March 14 at Word of Faith Family Church, Willmar. Harvey Anderson Funeral Home, Willmar.

Elaine Julius, 99, of Olivia, died March 2. Service 1 p.m. March 15 at Cross of Calvary Lutheran Church, Olivia. Dirks-Blem Funeral Service, Olivia.

Randall “Randy” Lindstrom, 66, of Willmar, died March 4. Service 10:30 a.m. March 13 at Church of St. Mary, Willmar. Harvey Anderson Funeral Home, Willmar.

Monique Olhausen, 67, of Willmar, died March 5. Service 11 a.m. March 13 at Redwood Valley Funeral Home, Redwood Falls.

Georgie Rannestad, 89, of New London, died Feb. 27. Service 11 a.m. March 14 at Faith Lutheran Church, Spicer. Peterson Brothers Green Lake Funeral Home.

ADVERTISEMENT

Patricia Smith, 76, of Willmar, died Feb. 14. Service 11 a.m. March 17 at Crossroads Community United Methodist Church, Spicer. Peterson Brothers Funeral Home, Willmar.

Carl Wosje, 85, of Clara City, died March 2. Service 11 a.m. March 18 at Faith Lutheran Church, Clara City. Harvey Anderson Funeral Home, Clara City.

RECENT Obituaries:

West Central Tribune staff report
By West Central Tribune staff report
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "West Central Tribune staff report." Often, the "West Central Tribune staff report" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

The West Central Tribune newsroom can be reached via email:
news@wctrib.com or phone 320-235-1150.
What To Read Next
Logo for the City of Willmar, Minnesota
Local
Willmar City Charter amendment fails due to single no vote
March 13, 2023 05:16 AM
 · 
By  Jennifer Kotila
Stock art of red and blue emergency lights atop a police vehicle.
Local
Records published March 13, 2022
March 13, 2023 04:59 AM
 · 
By  West Central Tribune staff report
031223.N.WCT.LQPIcyRoads.01
Local
Lac qui Parle County wants drivers to stay off road Sunday evening
March 12, 2023 06:54 PM
 · 
By  West Central Tribune staff report
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Local Sports and News
NLS vs. Luverne, 031023.010.jpg
Prep
Girls basketball: Seeds unveiled for NLS Wildcats, BOLD Warriors, BBE Jaguars
March 11, 2023 12:45 PM
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
Montevideo junior Devin Ashling, 22, guards Redwood Valley's Elway Berg during the Section 3AA-South championship on Saturday, March 11, 2023 at the R/A Facility in Marshall.
Prep
Boys basketball: Redwood Valley Cardinals earn a dramatic win over Montevideo Thunder Hawks
March 12, 2023 07:08 PM
 · 
By  Tom Elliott
NLS senior Aedan Andresen, 11, puts up a shot in the paint against an Eden Valley-Watkins defender during the Section 3AA-North championship on Saturday, March 11, 2023 at the R/A Facility in Marshall.
Prep
Boys basketball: New London-Spicer Wildcats suffer a stunning loss
March 12, 2023 06:10 PM
 · 
By  Tom Elliott
Dawson-Boyd senior Keegon Wicht applauds the Blackjacks' student section after a 57-42 win over CMCS in the Section 3A-North championship on Saturday, March 11, 2023 at the R/A Facility in Marshall.
Prep
Boys basketball: On to the final for Dawson-Boyd Blackjacks
March 12, 2023 05:34 PM
 · 
By  Tom Elliott