Funeral service listing published March 14, 2023

Area funerals scheduled through March 20, 2023

A pair of white lilies against a reflective background.
West Central Tribune staff report
March 14, 2023 06:00 AM

This funeral services listing is presented as a public service by the West Central Tribune.

John Carlson, 82, of Albany, formerly of Willmar, died Feb. 8. Service 2 p.m. March 14 at Word of Faith Family Church, Willmar. Harvey Anderson Funeral Home, Willmar.

Elaine Julius, 99, of Olivia, died March 2. Service 1 p.m. March 15 at Cross of Calvary Lutheran Church, Olivia. Dirks-Blem Funeral Service, Olivia.

Georgie Rannestad, 89, of New London, died Feb. 27. Service 11 a.m. March 14 at Faith Lutheran Church, Spicer. Peterson Brothers Green Lake Funeral Home.

Patricia Smith, 76, of Willmar, died Feb. 14. Service 11 a.m. March 17 at Crossroads Community United Methodist Church, Spicer. Peterson Brothers Funeral Home, Willmar.

Carl Wosje, 85, of Clara City, died March 2. Service 11 a.m. March 18 at Faith Lutheran Church, Clara City. Harvey Anderson Funeral Home, Clara City.

RECENT Obituaries:

Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "West Central Tribune staff report." Often, the "West Central Tribune staff report" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

