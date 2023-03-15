6 months – only $2 SUBSCRIBE NOW
Funeral service listing published March 15, 2023

Area funerals scheduled through March 21, 2023

A pair of white lilies against a reflective background.
West Central Tribune staff report
March 15, 2023 06:00 AM

This funeral services listing is presented as a public service by the West Central Tribune.

Timothy Johnson, 63, of Lake Lillian, died March 10. Service 3 to 5 p.m. March 19 at Harvey Anderson Funeral Home, Willmar.

Elaine Julius, 99, of Olivia, died March 2. Service 1 p.m. March 15 at Cross of Calvary Lutheran Church, Olivia. Dirks-Blem Funeral Service, Olivia.

Joseph “Dick” Meier, 82, of Spicer, died March 11. Service 3 p.m. March 16 at Our Lady of the Lakes Catholic Church, Spicer. Harvey Anderson - Johnson Funeral Home, New London.

David Olson, 76, of New London, died March 10. Service 1 p.m. March 18 at Harvey Anderson Funeral Home, Willmar.

Patricia Smith, 76, of Willmar, died Feb. 14. Service 11 a.m. March 17 at Crossroads Community United Methodist Church, Spicer. Peterson Brothers Funeral Home, Willmar.

Carl Wosje, 85, of Clara City, died March 2. Service 11 a.m. March 18 at Faith Lutheran Church, Clara City. Harvey Anderson Funeral Home, Clara City.

RECENT Obituaries:

West Central Tribune staff report
By West Central Tribune staff report
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "West Central Tribune staff report." Often, the "West Central Tribune staff report" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

The West Central Tribune newsroom can be reached via email:
news@wctrib.com or phone 320-235-1150.
