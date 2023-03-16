6 months – only $2 SUBSCRIBE NOW
Funeral service listing published March 16, 2023

Area funerals scheduled through March 23, 2023

A pair of white lilies against a reflective background.
West Central Tribune staff report
Today at 6:00 AM

This funeral services listing is presented as a public service by the West Central Tribune.

Sandra Amdahl, 75, of Atwater, died March 9. Service 11 a.m. March 21 at Bethlehem Lutheran Church, Atwater. Peterson Brothers Funeral Home, Atwater.

Timothy Johnson, 63, of Lake Lillian, died March 10. Service 3 to 5 p.m. March 19 at Harvey Anderson Funeral Home, Willmar.

Joseph “Dick” Meier, 82, of Spicer, died March 11. Service 3 p.m. March 16 at Our Lady of the Lakes Catholic Church, Spicer. Harvey Anderson - Johnson Funeral Home, New London.

David Olson, 76, of New London, died March 10. Service 1 p.m. March 18 at Harvey Anderson Funeral Home, Willmar.

Patricia Smith, 76, of Willmar, died Feb. 14. Service 11 a.m. March 17 at Crossroads Community United Methodist Church, Spicer. Peterson Brothers Funeral Home, Willmar.

Carl Wosje, 85, of Clara City, died March 2. Service 11 a.m. March 18 at Faith Lutheran Church, Clara City. Harvey Anderson Funeral Home, Clara City.

