Funeral service listing published March 18, 2023

Sandra Amdahl, 75, of Atwater, died March 9. Service 11 a.m. March 21 at Bethlehem Lutheran Church, Atwater. Peterson Brothers Funeral Home, Atwater.

Loren Evenson, 71, of Willmar, died Feb. 27. Service 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. March 25 at Willmar Eagles Club.

DuWayne “Dewey” Haney Jr., 61, of Olivia, died March 16. Service 10:30 a.m. March 22 at St. Aloysius Catholic Church, Oliva. Dirks-Blem Funeral Service, Olivia.

Delores Hoglund, 92, of Willmar, died March 15. Service 1:30 p.m. March 25 at Bethel Lutheran Church, Willmar. Harvey Anderson Funeral Home, Willmar.

Timothy Johnson, 63, of Lake Lillian, died March 10. Service 3 to 5 p.m. March 19 at Harvey Anderson Funeral Home, Willmar.

Dr. Lyle Nyberg, 91, of Willmar, died March 8. Service 2 p.m. March 25 at United Methodist Church, Willmar. Peterson Brothers Funeral Home, Willmar.

David Olson, 76, of New London, died March 10. Service 1 p.m. March 18 at Harvey Anderson Funeral Home, Willmar.

Carl Wosje, 85, of Clara City, died March 2. Service 11 a.m. March 18 at Faith Lutheran Church, Clara City. Harvey Anderson Funeral Home, Clara City.