Funeral service listing published March 18, 2023

Area funerals scheduled through March 26, 2023

A pair of white lilies against a reflective background.
Today at 6:00 AM

This funeral services listing is presented as a public service by the West Central Tribune.

Sandra Amdahl, 75, of Atwater, died March 9. Service 11 a.m. March 21 at Bethlehem Lutheran Church, Atwater. Peterson Brothers Funeral Home, Atwater.

Loren Evenson, 71, of Willmar, died Feb. 27. Service 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. March 25 at Willmar Eagles Club.

DuWayne “Dewey” Haney Jr., 61, of Olivia, died March 16. Service 10:30 a.m. March 22 at St. Aloysius Catholic Church, Oliva. Dirks-Blem Funeral Service, Olivia.

Delores Hoglund, 92, of Willmar, died March 15. Service 1:30 p.m. March 25 at Bethel Lutheran Church, Willmar. Harvey Anderson Funeral Home, Willmar.

Timothy Johnson, 63, of Lake Lillian, died March 10. Service 3 to 5 p.m. March 19 at Harvey Anderson Funeral Home, Willmar.

Dr. Lyle Nyberg, 91, of Willmar, died March 8. Service 2 p.m. March 25 at United Methodist Church, Willmar. Peterson Brothers Funeral Home, Willmar.

David Olson, 76, of New London, died March 10. Service 1 p.m. March 18 at Harvey Anderson Funeral Home, Willmar.

Carl Wosje, 85, of Clara City, died March 2. Service 11 a.m. March 18 at Faith Lutheran Church, Clara City. Harvey Anderson Funeral Home, Clara City.

Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "West Central Tribune staff report." Often, the "West Central Tribune staff report" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

The West Central Tribune newsroom can be reached via email:
news@wctrib.com or phone 320-235-1150.
