Funeral service listing published March 2, 2023

Area funerals scheduled through March 10, 2023

A pair of white lilies against a reflective background.
West Central Tribune staff report
March 02, 2023 06:03 AM

This funeral services listing is presented as a public service by the West Central Tribune.

Levi “Lee” Bahr, 89, of Spicer, died Feb. 25. Service 11 a.m. March 4 at Faith Lutheran Church, Spicer. Harvey Anderson Funeral Home, Willmar.

Chad Dresser, 48, of Willmar, died Feb. 23. Service 10:30 a.m. March 6 at Vinje Lutheran Church, Willmar. Harvey Anderson Funeral Home, Willmar.

Delores “Delly” Gilbert, 91, of Willmar, formerly of Hibbing, died Feb. 22. Service 1 p.m. March 4 at Harvey Anderson Funeral Home, Willmar.

Donald Hempel, 92, of Granite Falls, died Feb. 20. Service 11 a.m. March 2 at St. Paul Lutheran Church, Granite Falls. Wing-Bain Funeral Home, Granite Falls.

Peter Hille, 86, of Willmar, died Feb. 18. Service 10:30 a.m. March 4 at Peterson Brothers Funeral Home, Willmar.

David Malvin, 59, of Atwater, died Feb. 24. Service 5 to 8 p.m. March 3 at Peterson Brothers Atwater Funeral Home.

Robert “Bobby” Peterson, 60, of Olivia, died Feb. 28. Service 11 a.m. March 6 at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church, Sacred Heart. Dirks-Blem Funeral Service, Renville.

Phyllis Piepenburg, 93, of Litchfield, died Feb. 26. Service noon March 4 at Beckville Lutheran Church, Litchfield. Johnson-Hagglund Funeral Home, Litchfield.

Cristopher Skonard, 55, of Willmar, died Feb. 22. Service 3:30 p.m. March 3 at Refuge Church, Willmar. Harvey Anderson Funeral Home, Willmar.

Ronald Williams, 89, of Benson, died Feb. 23. Service 11 a.m. March 2 at Our Redeemer’s Lutheran Church, Benson. Zniewski Funeral Home, Benson.

Obituaries:

