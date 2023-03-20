Funeral service listing published March 20, 2023
Area funerals scheduled through March 27, 2023
This funeral services listing is presented as a public service by the West Central Tribune.
Sandra Amdahl, 75, of Atwater , died March 9. Service 11 a.m. March 21 at Bethlehem Lutheran Church, Atwater. Peterson Brothers Funeral Home, Atwater.
Loren Evenson, 71, of Willmar , died Feb. 27. Service 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. March 25 at Willmar Eagles Club.
DuWayne “Dewey” Haney Jr., 61, of Olivia , died March 16. Service 10:30 a.m. March 22 at St. Aloysius Catholic Church, Oliva. Dirks-Blem Funeral Service, Olivia.
Gladys Hellickson, 98, of Belgrade , died March 16. Service 11 a.m. March 27 at Big Grove Lutheran Church, Belgrade. Johnson Funeral Home, Belgrade.
Delores Hoglund, 92, of Willmar, died March 15. Service 1:30 p.m. March 25 at Bethel Lutheran Church, Willmar. Harvey Anderson Funeral Home, Willmar.
Dr. Lyle Nyberg, 91, of Willmar, died March 8. Service 2 p.m. March 25 at United Methodist Church, Willmar. Peterson Brothers Funeral Home, Willmar.
