Funeral service listing published March 22, 2023

This funeral services listing is presented as a public service by the West Central Tribune.

Steve Brideau, 54, of Pennock, died March 16. Service 1 p.m. March 24 at Peace Lutheran Church, New London.

Loren Evenson, 71, of Willmar, died Feb. 27. Service 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. March 25 at Willmar Eagles Club.

DuWayne “Dewey” Haney Jr., 61, of Olivia, died March 16. Service 10:30 a.m. March 22 at St. Aloysius Catholic Church, Olivia. Dirks-Blem Funeral Service, Olivia.

Gladys Hellickson, 98, of Belgrade, died March 16. Service 11 a.m. March 27 at Big Grove Lutheran Church, rural Belgrade. Johnson Funeral Home, Belgrade.

Delores Hoglund, 92, of Willmar, died March 15. Service 1:30 p.m. March 25 at Bethel Lutheran Church, Willmar. Harvey Anderson Funeral Home, Willmar.

Kevin Hokom, 68, of New London, died March 17. Service 2 p.m. March 23 at Living Word Lutheran Church, New London. Johnson Funeral Home, New London.

Lucille Kohout, 99, of Olivia, died March 19. Service 10:30 a.m. March 27 at St. Aloysius Catholic Church, Olivia. Dirks-Blem Funeral Service, Olivia.

Dr. Lyle Nyberg, 91, of Willmar, died March 8. Service 2 p.m. March 25 at United Methodist Church, Willmar. Peterson Brothers Funeral Home, Willmar.

James “Jim” Peters, 96, of Raymond, died March 17. Service 2 p.m. March 25 at Raymond Methodist Church. Harvey Anderson Funeral Home, Willmar.

Cedric Sagedal, 80, of Willmar, died March 18. Service 2 p.m. March 23 at Living Hope, Willmar. Peterson Brothers Funeral Home, Willmar.

Renee Stern, 79, of Brooten, died March 17. Service 11 a.m. March 28 at Big Grove Lutheran Church, rural Belgrade. Johnson Funeral Home, Belgrade.

Edwin “Ed” Walhof, 82, of Willmar, died March 18. Service 1 p.m. March 23 at Peterson Brothers Funeral Home, Willmar.