99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Thursday, March 23

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Funeral service listing published March 23, 2023

Area funerals scheduled through March 30, 2023

A pair of white lilies against a reflective background.
West Central Tribune staff report
By West Central Tribune staff report
Today at 6:00 AM

This funeral services listing is presented as a public service by the West Central Tribune.

Steve Brideau, 54, of Pennock, died March 16. Service 1 p.m. March 24 at Peace Lutheran Church, New London.

Loren Evenson, 71, of Willmar, died Feb. 27. Service 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. March 25 at Willmar Eagles Club.

Gladys Hellickson, 98, of Belgrade, died March 16. Service 11 a.m. March 27 at Big Grove Lutheran Church, rural Belgrade. Johnson Funeral Home, Belgrade.

Delores Hoglund, 92, of Willmar, died March 15. Service 1:30 p.m. March 25 at Bethel Lutheran Church, Willmar. Harvey Anderson Funeral Home, Willmar.

Kevin Hokom, 68, of New London, died March 17. Service 2 p.m. March 23 at Living Word Lutheran Church, New London. Johnson Funeral Home, New London.

ADVERTISEMENT

Lucille Kohout, 99, of Olivia, died March 19. Service 10:30 a.m. March 27 at St. Aloysius Catholic Church, Olivia. Dirks-Blem Funeral Service, Olivia.

Gene Larsen, 85, of Henryville Township, died March 16. Service 1 p.m. March 23 at Gloria Dei Lutheran Church, Redwood Falls. Redwood Valley Funeral Home.

Marilyn Lohse, 60, of Raymond, died March 20. Service 10 a.m. March 25 at St. John’s Lutheran Church, Raymond. Peterson Brothers Funeral Home, Willmar.

Dr. Lyle Nyberg, 91, of Willmar, died March 8. Service 2 p.m. March 25 at United Methodist Church, Willmar. Peterson Brothers Funeral Home, Willmar.

James “Jim” Peters, 96, of Raymond, died March 17. Service 2 p.m. March 25 at Raymond Methodist Church. Harvey Anderson Funeral Home, Willmar.

Cedric Sagedal, 80, of Willmar, died March 18. Service 2 p.m. March 23 at Living Hope, Willmar. Peterson Brothers Funeral Home, Willmar.

Helen Simmons, 79, of Breezy Point, formerly of Willmar, died Jan. 20. Service 11 a.m. March 30 at New London Covenant Church. Peterson Brothers Funeral Home.

Renee Stern, 79, of Brooten, died March 17. Service 11 a.m. March 28 at Big Grove Lutheran Church, rural Belgrade. Johnson Funeral Home, Belgrade.

ADVERTISEMENT

Edwin “Ed” Walhof, 82, of Willmar, died March 18. Service 1 p.m. March 23 at Peterson Brothers Funeral Home, Willmar.

RECENT Obituaries:

West Central Tribune staff report
By West Central Tribune staff report
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "West Central Tribune staff report." Often, the "West Central Tribune staff report" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

The West Central Tribune newsroom can be reached via email:
news@wctrib.com or phone 320-235-1150.
What To Read Next
WCT.STOCK.meetings.jpg
Community
Clubs & Organizations calendar published March 23, 2023
March 23, 2023 08:23 AM
 · 
By  Donna Middleton
102021.N.WCT.KandiCoLOSTExtension
Local
Kandiyohi County Roadway Safety Plan identifies areas at high risk for fatal and severe crashes
March 23, 2023 06:44 AM
 · 
By  Shelby Lindrud
Stock art of red and blue emergency lights atop a police vehicle.
Local
Records published March 23, 2023
March 23, 2023 04:57 AM
 · 
By  West Central Tribune staff report
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Local Sports and News
high school boys play basketball
Prep
WCT Sports Live: Boys State Basketball — March 22, 2023
March 22, 2023 09:58 PM
 · 
By  West Central Tribune sports report
Willmar senior Sam Raitz, 31, goes by St. Cloud Apollo's Azayah Washington for a layup during a Central Lakes Conference game on Monday, Feb. 27, 2023 at the Big Red Gym in Willmar.
Prep
Prep basketball: Fundraiser brings together area's best
March 22, 2023 06:48 PM
 · 
By  Tom Elliott
Trevor_Large action vs RIT 1-4-20.jpg
College
Gophers prepping for fans' derision and Griffins' collision as Fargo regional opener approaches
March 22, 2023 06:00 PM
 · 
By  Jess Myers
Willmar baseball v Little Falls Flyers 002.jpg
Prep
Tribune Notebook: Willmar Cardinals baseball in top 10 mix
March 21, 2023 03:52 PM
 · 
By  Joe Brown