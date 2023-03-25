99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Funeral service listing published March 25, 2023

Area funerals scheduled through April 2, 2023

West Central Tribune staff report
Today at 6:00 AM

This funeral services listing is presented as a public service by the West Central Tribune.

Henry Arends, 84, of Maynard, died March 22. Service 10:30 a.m. March 28 at Kerkhoven Lutheran Church. Harvey Anderson Funeral Home, Kerkhoven.

Lois Baumann, 88, of Bird Island, died March 21. Service 1:15 p.m. March 29 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Bird Island. Dirks-Blem Funeral Service, Olivia.

Loren Evenson, 71, of Willmar, died Feb. 27. Service 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. March 25 at Willmar Eagles Club.

Gladys Hellickson, 98, of Belgrade, died March 16. Service 11 a.m. March 27 at Big Grove Lutheran Church, rural Belgrade. Johnson Funeral Home, Belgrade.

Delores Hoglund, 92, of Willmar, died March 15. Service 1:30 p.m. March 25 at Bethel Lutheran Church, Willmar. Harvey Anderson Funeral Home, Willmar.

Lucille Kohout, 99, of Olivia, died March 19. Service 10:30 a.m. March 27 at St. Aloysius Catholic Church, Olivia. Dirks-Blem Funeral Service, Olivia.

Marilyn Lohse, 60, of Raymond, died March 20. Service 10 a.m. March 25 at St. John’s Lutheran Church, Raymond. Peterson Brothers Funeral Home, Willmar.

Sharon Niemeyer, 74, of Raymond, died March 22. Service 1 p.m. March 26 at St. John’s Lutheran Church, Raymond. Harvey Anderson Funeral Home, Willmar.

Dr. Lyle Nyberg, 91, of Willmar, died March 8. Service 2 p.m. March 25 at United Methodist Church, Willmar. Peterson Brothers Funeral Home, Willmar.

James “Jim” Peters, 96, of Raymond, died March 17. Service 2 p.m. March 25 at Raymond Methodist Church. Harvey Anderson Funeral Home, Willmar.

Corey Radunz, 38, of Willmar, died March 17. Service 3 p.m. March 31 at Harvey Anderson Funeral Home, Willmar.

Helen Simmons, 79, of Breezy Point, formerly of Willmar, died Jan. 20. Service 11 a.m. March 30 at New London Covenant Church. Peterson Brothers Funeral Home, Willmar.

Renee Stern, 79, of Brooten, died March 17. Service 11 a.m. March 28 at Big Grove Lutheran Church, rural Belgrade. Johnson Funeral Home, Belgrade.

West Central Tribune staff report
